tom-robinson-announces-distinctive-seventieth-birthday-celebration-tour

TOM ROBINSON

ANNOUNCES 70th BIRTHDAY CELEBRATIONS WITH

Never As well LATE 2020 Uk TOUR

Punk period frontman, award-profitable broadcaster and LGBT activist TOM ROBINSON turns 70 this calendar year.

Dwelling proof that it’s Under no circumstances As well Late, the veteran vocalist and bassplayer hits the motorways in May for an 18 date British isles tour. It finishes in London on Saturday Could 30… where Tom will rejoice his landmark birthday with mates and visitors at the O2 Shepherds Bush Empire.

Audiences can glance forward to tracks and tales spanning four decades from 1978’s rip- roaring TRB album Electricity In The Darkness to Tom’s acclaimed solo comeback Only The Now in 2015 (see biog).

Anticipate classics this sort of as Up Against The Wall, War Little one, Happy To Be Homosexual, Atmospherics: Pay attention to the Radio, Way too Excellent To Be True, Martin, Gray Cortina, and, of training course, the regular surprise encore two-four-6-8 Motorway.

Tom’s incendiary band capabilities guitarist Adam Phillips (Richard Ashcroft Band), Faithless drummer Andy Treacey and keyboard virtuoso Jim Simmons. Distinctive visitor Lee Forsyth Griffiths will be opening at all reveals and also joins the band on backing vocals and 2nd guitar.

Most effective acknowledged currently as a radio presenter and new tunes advocate on BBC Radio 6 Audio, Robinson’s decision to tour reside once again at the age of 69 was offered urgency by the sudden death of TRB guitarist Danny Kustow in March 2019 after a quick sickness.

He says “Losing Danny brought home the significance for all of us of living in the second – and seizing our possibilities even though we have them. Of study course outdated age brings its issues. But when I’m continue to in shape adequate to strap on a Fender bass, this is my likelihood to go out and fork out tribute to the past – and speak out for the upcoming – in the right here and now.”

A new stay album titled Power In The Now is also planned for Could 2020 by way of Point out51 – which will consist of Danny Kustow’s previous recorded efficiency at London’s 100 Club in Oct 2017.

TOM ROBINSON Under no circumstances As well Late (70th Birthday Tour)

06 May possibly LYTHAM ST ANNES: Lowther Pavilion 07 May possibly STROUD: Membership Rooms

08 Might CARDIFF: Acapela Studio, Pentyrch 09 Might CARDIFF: Acapela Studio, Pentyrch 12 May perhaps NORWICH: Arts Centre

13 May well BIRMINGHAM: Hare & Hounds, King’s Heath 14 May possibly NOTTINGHAM: Metronome

15 Could CAMBRIDGE: Storey’s Discipline Centre

19 Might LIVERPOOL: Philharmonic Songs Area

20 May MANCHESTER: Band On The Wall 21 Could LEEDS: Brudenell Social Club

22 May perhaps GLASGOW: King Tut’s

23 May possibly NEWCASTLE: The Cluny

26 May MILTON KEYNES: The Stables 27 May BRISTOL: The Fleece

28 May perhaps SOUTHAMPTON: The 1865

29 Might BRIGHTON: Concorde

30 Could LONDON: O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Tickets are on sale now, obtainable from: https://tomrobinson.com/gigs/

BIOGRAPHY

Tom Robinson emerged in the late 1970s as a musician and LGBT activist with the Tom Robinson Band (TRB), who were being founder customers of Rock From Racism and vocal supporters of Amnesty Global. In 1977 TRB’s debut release 2-four-six-8 Motorway strike the Best 5, turning into a person of the landmark singles of the United kingdom punk period.

Other hits included Glad To Be Homosexual, Never Consider No For An Remedy and Up In opposition to The Wall while the band’s debut album Energy In The Darkness went gold in the British isles & Japan. As a solo artist Tom experienced further success in 1983 with War Baby and Atmospherics: Pay attention To The Radio, and co-wrote music with Peter Gabriel, Elton John, Dan Hartman and Manu Katché.

As a radio presenter, Tom has hosted programmes on all 8 of the BBC‘s national radio stations more than the past 30 decades, and gained two Gold Sony Academy Radio Awards. He presently hosts 3 shows a week on BBC Radio 6 Music

Tom was a member of the Ivor Novello Awards committee for 10 yrs, is a recipient of a BASCA Gold Badge Award, and was awarded a fellowship of LIPA in 2016, in recognition of his help for new music by means of BBC Introducing. His site at Contemporary On The Net at the moment delivers an open up door to new tunes and free insider assistance for independent and rising musicians.

In 2015, at the pensionable age of 65, Tom Robinson strapped on his outdated Fender bass to record his first new studio album in two decades. Overseen by producer Gerry Diver, ‘Only The Now’ showcased John Grant, Billy Bragg, Nitin Sawhney, Nadine Shah, Martin Carthy, Television Smith, Lisa Knapp and Ian McKellen (as The Voice Of God) in addition to Tom’s frequent band users Adam Phillips, Andy Treacey, Jim Simmons and Lee Forsyth Griffiths.

In October 2017 the bass came out once more to mark the 40th anniversary of TRB’s breakthrough one 2-four-six-8 Motorway with a few bought-out evenings at London’s 100 Club. With his latest incendiary band, Tom blasted by his debut album ‘Power In The Darkness’ with current lyrics and a ferocity that belied his 67 decades on the world

Then, tragically, in March 2019 TRB guitarist Danny Kustow died just after a shorter health issues. The memorial concert Tom organised at The Scala in London in July 2019 elevated about £10,000 for the Crucial Care Device at Bath Royal United Hospitals, where Danny was cared for in his last times. By autumn Tom himself was in medical center for a prostate procedure, followed by an enforced period of time of relaxation and recuperation.

In 2020 he’s back in the saddle and battling fit. Forward of turning 70 on 1 June, Tom’s embarking on an 18 date Uk tour with his band, culminating in a birthday celebration at the O2 Shepherds Bush Empire in London on Saturday May well 30th.