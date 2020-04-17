They are Tom Selleck and his wife Jillie Mack live separate lives? A tabloid says so, but it’s not true. Gossip Cop you can only remove the claim.

According to a new article published in the document Globe, the Blue Bloods actor and his wife are no longer living under one roof. A suspected “insider” says Selleck has moved out of the long-shared home with his wife and into a hunting lodge on his 65-acre California ranch. Selleck “has always been a loner,” spills the grim source, while Mack is more than just an extrovert. “After 32 years of marriage, he and Jillie realized they had very little in common,” the source continues, “so they agreed to give her space and get together only a couple of hours a day.”

The article centers on the decoupling around her daughter, Hannah, who is now a grown adult and has moved on, allegedly leading her parents to find that they “really had little in common.” More “unnamed” spies Selleck and Mack decided to try living in different homes “a few years ago”: “Now that they are old, they have really come to appreciate each other’s differences and are much happier living separate lives.”

This story is just silly. First of all, Hannah Selleck is 31, which is to say, she was a grown-up for many years. If Hannah had really moved, why would it take them a decade to discover that they had nothing in common?

In second place, Gossip Cop spoke to a Selleck spokesperson to clarify the situation. We were not told at all that the story is false: Mack and Selleck do not live separate lives. “It’s a direct lie everywhere,” says the actor’s rep. “Everything is fine with them and the whole family.” The tabloid article is stuck based on suspicious and unnamed sources, but a qualified representative to speak on Selleck’s behalf confirmed that they are still living together.

This is not the first time Gossip Cop he had to call the Globe to carefreely report on Tom Selleck. In October, the board of trustees predicted that Courteney Cox would play Selleck’s love interest for Blue Bloods, for the main reason Selleck played Cox’s interest in friends. Earlier in the year, the National Enquirer’s sister publication, the National Enquirer, wrote that Selleck was leaving Blue Bloods because of an illness, even implying he could die. To that end, Selleck’s representative told us the story was “unmistakably not true.” Blue Bloods will begin its first season later this year.