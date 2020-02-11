Tom Selleck saw “cats” a dozen times in the 1980s

Tom Selleck was at the height of fame in 1983 thanks to the wild popularity of Magnum, P.I. In the spring of 1983 Selleck made the robbery film Lassiter in London. He made the most of it and saw the hit musical Cats more than a dozen times. Why in the world would anyone see it so often? Tom Selleck had a secret motivation that went beyond the wonderful music and the interesting costumes.

Tom Selleck’s co-stars didn’t understand

Selleck’s co-stars, including Jane Seymour, had no idea what spell the actor was under, which would make him see the play night after night. “He kept telling me how great cats were,” said Seymour. “I thought it was good, but I couldn’t see it go back a dozen times.” Cats was a huge hit at the time, and while the latest film was hit by critics, the musicals have set box office records in London and New York for decades. It turned out that Selleck was not as enchanted by the music as by one of the cats.

The actor was enchanted by a cat

The cat in question was Rumpleteazer, played by Jillie Joan Mack. Tom Selleck was inspired by the singer and dancer. He would invite her to dinner. Then, when Lassiter ended production, Mack’s Run on Cats came to an end. The 25-year-old actress started in Hawaii, where Selleck shot Magnum again and the rest, as they say, is history. The couple married a few years later in 1987. In August they celebrate their 33rd wedding anniversary.

Selleck and Mack live a fairly normal life

The couple manage to live a quiet life on the avocado ranch they own in California, despite Selleck starring in one of the biggest television shows, CBS ‘Blue Bloods. Tom Selleck is rarely the target of fake stories in the tabloids. If he is, it is unlikely to be about his personal life. Last year, Gossip Cop smashed the globe because he wrongly reported that Courteney Cox, for example, would play a new love interest for Selleck’s character on Blue Bloods.

Gossip Cop Also uncovered a story from the National Enquirer claiming Selleck was leaving Blue Bloods for poor health. The story was obviously wrong, as he is still very strong in the cast in the tenth season of the series. Selleck’s remarkable run on television is only overshadowed by his decades of romance with Jillie Joan Mack. He owes everything to the cats.