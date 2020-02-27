[Tom Steyer Claims Coronavirus is Trump’s Katrina: ‘Total Govt Failure By An Incompetent Executive’]

Billionaire Democratic presidential applicant Tom Steyer informed SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that President Donald Trump’s is “incompetent,” and likened Trump’s reaction to the coronavirus outbreak to George W. Bush’s response to Hurricane Katrina.

On Wednesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s The Dean Obeidallah Show, Obeidallah requested Steyer for his reaction to Trump appointing Vice President Mike Pence as issue male on Coronavirus.

“No way!” a seemingly surprised Steyer exclaimed, then extra “Okay let us be distinct: You and I know equally know that I began ‘Need to Impeach’ since this is the most corrupt President in American history. But that’s not the point right here, he’s incompetent — He is certainly incompetent. He stripped the Facilities for Condition Command of its revenue and of its capability. He’s months late on this.”

“This is a big deal and he’s turning it about to Mike Pence? I simply cannot be additional fearful,” Steyer claimed.

Steyer went on to insert that “This is a much even larger offer than I imagine people today in the United States comprehend in conditions of how lots of individuals are going to be contaminated and how significantly financial impression this is heading to have. Trump is incompetent. He is carrying out a awful work on this.”

He also pointed out that “Republicans had been up in arms about the Ebola virus and President Obama dealt with it masterfully.”

“But he considered in investigation, and science, he was on top rated it,” Steyer claimed of President Barack Obama, incorporating “He really led the world on controlling the Ebola epidemic…so that in the United States it didn’t turn into considerably of everything at all.”

“That’s not what is happening listed here,” Steyer continued. “Mr. Trump is way late. He has no capability, he is incompetent.”

“I consider this a substantial, huge offer, simply because this is like George W. Bush with the hurricane and flooding down in New Orleans,” Steyer claimed. “It’s a whole government failure by an incompetent govt.”

Watch the clip over, by using SiriusXM.