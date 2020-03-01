[tom-steyer-drops-out-of-democratic-most-important-race]

2020 presidential applicant and billionaire Tom Steyer has finished his marketing campaign immediately after a 3rd-spot end in South Carolina’s major on Saturday night.

“I think we obtained 1 or two delegates from congressional districts, which I thank South Carolina for and the persons,” Steyer stated all through his concession speech in Columbia, South Carolina. “But I reported if I didn’t see a path to successful, that I’d suspend my campaign. And truthfully, I just cannot see a path where I can gain the presidency.”

“I did not get into this race and start out speaking about points to test and get votes,” he also instructed his supporters. “I was in this race to chat about things that I cared the most about and that I carry on to care the most about.”

At the time of crafting, Steyer achieved 11.49 p.c of the vote with 74 p.c of precincts reporting, according to the Affiliated Push. He came in 3rd right after Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and key winner Joe Biden, who trounced both of those Steyer and Sanders.

Irrespective of pouring hundreds of thousands into specific advertisement strategies, Steyer captured minor ground in the race. His poll numbers stayed regularly beneath 10 percent, with the just one exception currently being South Carolina.