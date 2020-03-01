tom-steyer-ending-democratic-presidential-campaign

Tom Steyer is dropping out of the Democratic presidential race.

The billionaire activist made the announcement Saturday evening soon after a disappointing complete in the South Carolina principal. Joe Biden notched his 1st most important get in the point out, although Democratic front-runner Bernie Sanders finished next.

Steyer stated that at this place, “honestly, I just cannot see a path where I can gain the presidency.”

He claimed he received into the race due to the fact he didn’t imagine racial injustice was currently being dealt with in the state. He explained he will keep on to operate to address that difficulty. He also thanked his supporters and pledged that he would by no means overlook South Carolina, exactly where he targeted most of his presidential initiatives.

“The people who have endorsed me have stood up in a extremely red point out where by I have witnessed items that have damaged my heart,” Steyer claimed.

He added: “I’m not leaving. We are previously functioning to figuring out ways to make guaranteed that we keep in South Carolina.”