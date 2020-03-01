tom-steyer-leaves-the-presidential-race

Billionaire Tom Steyer left the presidential race just after he concluded Saturday behind Joe Biden in South Carolina. "Actually, I are not able to see a path on which I can earn the presidency," Steyer told his supporters for the duration of a evening bash in Columbia, South Carolina, incorporating that he would keep on to help the root causes.

"This has been a great knowledge. I don't regret nearly anything," Steyer reported.

Steyer invested heavily in the condition of Palmetto, constructed a campaign infrastructure and spent additional than $ 17 million on adverts there. He had the most workers in South Carolina, with 102 employees, and put in 23 days campaigning in the state.

Prior to elementary faculty, Steyer's attempts appeared to function, as surveys in the pre-key interval positioned him in third area at the rear of Biden and Sanders. But he failed to acquire delegates in the other three early voting states, Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada. Up News Facts New projects in which Biden will get the South Carolina most important and exit interviews indicated that he experienced a wonderful gain.

In accordance to the outcomes of the Up Information Details Information exit polls, Steyer voters in South Carolina have a significantly more powerful affinity for Biden than for Sanders. Among Steyer voters, 71% have a favorable opinion of Biden, but only 43% have a favorable perception of Sanders.

The billionaire philanthropist was 1 of the first to ask for the impeachment of President Trump and has been a person of the loudest in sounding the alarm about climate modify.

Steyer promised to assistance the Democratic presidential prospect, indicating that any Democrat is "a million situations greater than,quot Mr. Trump. He also criticized South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, calling it "disaster for the individuals listed here."

"When the Lord closes a doorway, he opens a window," Steyer explained Saturday night time. "I will find that window and drag it with you, I promise."

Grace Segers contributed to this report.