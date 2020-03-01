[Tom Steyer suspends Presidential Campaign immediately after SC Most important]

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ California climate activist Tom Steyer is suspending his presidential marketing campaign. Steyer was established to announce Saturday night in Columbia, South Carolina, that he was dropping out of the White Household race.

Following investing nearly $24 million on tv promotion in the condition, he concluded behind former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the key.

Steyer rose to national prominence as a weather change activist and by investing intensely in a campaign to impeach President Donald Trump. His presidential marketing campaign was targeted on South Carolina, where by he sought to charm to black voters by decrying yawning inequalities in American daily life that he mentioned were caused by racism.