[Tom Youngs: Leicester’s prostitute was banned for four weeks after hitting Will Rowlands of Wasps | Rugby Union Information]

Tom Youngs will be suspended by Leicester Tigers until eventually Tuesday, March 24

Tom Youngs of Leicester Tigers was suspended for four weeks right after remaining accused of hitting Will Rowlands of Wasps in the course of Saturday’s Premier League recreation.

The incident happened in the 53rd moment of the 18-9 victory of the Tigers, with Rowlands informing referee Karl Dickson, but the Television Officer could not locate the incident at that time.

However, Youngs was summoned by independent commissioner Andy Blyth right after the recreation and has because acknowledged the position.

On the suspension, which will see him suitable to engage in all over again on Tuesday, March 24, unbiased panel president Jeremy Summers explained: “The participant might have been reacting to an involuntary get in touch with with his system, but the reaction was not important.

“The participant agreed that he was a person who upset the activity with the suspension dates contemplating a absolutely free weekend for Leicester Tigers on March 14/15.”