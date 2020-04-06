Tomb Towns Joe Biden wants the “virtual” contract

Chairman Donald Trump undermined in 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden on Monday to propose a virtual national convention.

“Joe Biden wanted to move the date for the Democratic National Assembly to a later date. Now he wants a ‘virtual’ contract where he doesn’t have to show up,” said President Trump. “Hello, I wonder why?”

Biden was accused last month of lowering himself at the start of the corona crisis, sparking a trend on Twitter, and Trump’s campaign has accused the former vice president of trying to “hide from the American people”, using the crisis as an excuse.

Biden was asked on Sunday by ABC about Democrats promoting their deal in August, saying the event could need to be virtualized in the light of the United States-wide coronation pandemic.

“Well, we have to make a deal,” Biden said. “We may need to make a virtual contract. I think we need to think about it now. The idea of ​​holding a meeting will be necessary. We may not be able to put 10, 20, 30,000 people in one place and that’s very likely.” Let’s see where it is again – and what we’re doing from now until then is going to dictate a lot of that. But my argument is that I think you have to follow science. “

Several journalists have noted that Biden’s support for a virtual contract is based on public health concerns.

(narrator’s voice) For reasons of public health? https://t.co/ODK6LjqQXF

we will come to an end here and say that it is due to the pandemic https://t.co/GBW9VrE8hc

Because there is a deadly pandemic? https://t.co/znnCAnqKEa

