Tombstone attracts quickly with a historic appeal

TOMBSTONE, Ariz. – “Anxious!” “Anxious!” “Anxious!”

And a few more “bangs!” – the gunshots in this re-enacted shootout happened so fast that I couldn’t keep up.

“That was it,” said the actor who played lawyer Doc Holliday at the OK Corral show several times a day about what is perhaps the most famous firefight in the Old West. “About before it even started.”

Newcomers to Arizona, I had brought my wife and young children to Tombstone, about a three-hour drive southeast of Phoenix, to learn some of the history of the state. I thought that cowboys and gunfights would be more interesting for my 8 and 9 year old boys than museums.

But the shootout was over so quickly that I couldn’t help but wondered, “Why is this so important?”

There are countless films and books about this event and the name “Tombstone” is perhaps one of the most recognizable in the world. A brief summary of the basic conflict: a group of armed crooks, called cowboys, shoot it down with the city marshal and a handful of other police officers, culminating in a feud that was partly personal, partly legal, and spoke about the future of a city.

Tim Christie, the actor who plays Holliday, said that many of the intrigues come from digging in the characters and realize that there were no good guys.

“They were all bad guys. Everyone had an agenda, “said Christie, who is also the show manager and director.

Tombstone today is a mix of authenticity and tourism with a heavy dose of cheese. In addition to the OK Corral show, there are other re-and-acted shootouts on the street. In the old part of the city, the shop fronts and dirty streets look like when the city was founded and flourished in the late 19th century.

“This all looks like a movie!” Said my 9-year-old as a woman in long, full dresses and men with cowboy hats and spurs waddling past us.

Stores sell leather boots, lassos and toy weapons. Children “pans for silver” with bags of dirt mixed with shiny rocks. Large and colorful carriages rush past and there are several saloons to explore, along with ‘cribs’ where prostitutes lived and worked.

Jeremy Johnston, historian for the Buffalo Bill Center in the West, in Cody, Wyo, said the glamor of the city and the shootout began in the 1930s after Stuart Lake published “Wyatt Earp: Frontier Marshal,” a largely fictional biography that Earp casted as a brave lawyer. In the coming decades, this led to various films and television series.

Johnston said the shooting at that time was big news locally, but there were so many other conflicts in the area – Apache Indian wars, mining conflicts, violent attacks – that it would have been one of many things.

The firefight in Tombstone did not really take place in the OK Corral, but for C.S. Fly’s Photography studio on Fremont Street, a few doors from the back entrance of the corral.

Popular culture has turned the shooting into “a story of good, solid citizens who take on villains to build a good community,” said Johnston, adding that it “ignores many nuances”.

Dusty Escapule, mayor of Tombstone and a fourth generation resident, said the city is adding attractions that go beyond the swing of weapons.

“The firefights will not be of interest to younger generations,” he said, adding that he has seen parents pull their children away when a reenactment shootout starts because they don’t want them to see it.

Escapule pointed to the mining exhibitions of the city, rides with stage coaches and nightly ghost tours as examples of activities without weapons.

That does not mean that the city with 1,290 inhabitants leaves its history of weapons. In some ways it embraces it further. In 2017, Escapule signed a proclamation in which Tombstone was named ‘Second Americans of America’. The measure was purely symbolic because Arizona allows residents, and even visitors from other states, to carry hidden weapons.

“I wanted people to know that we believe in the right of citizens to carry weapons,” Escapule said.

An attraction that gives visitors a broad view of the city is Tombstone’s ‘historama’, shown on the OK Corral. Told by the late actor Vincent Price, it explains how the city came up and got its macabre name: Ed Schieffelin, a silver prospector, was told by a friend that the only rocks he would find (in an area with Apaches) would his own tombstone. When Schieffelin submitted his first mining claim in 1877, he naturally called it “Tombstone.”

The historama tells among other things fires that destroyed the city and the rapid reconstruction after each eruption, which led to the name ‘The city too difficult to die’.

If there’s one thing in Tombstone that feels like all the movies from the Old West, it’s the scenery. The city, less than 50 miles north of the border between the United States and Mexico, lies in the middle of a desert, with cacti, sage and dirt swirling up in dust. The summers are brutally hot.

When I visited Tombstone, I understood why it appealed to the American imagination, even though his reputation was based more on imagination than on history. There is the rough terrain, the temptation of overnight wealth for risky gold diggers, the fight against lawlessness.

And while arms control issues can change the way people view the Old West, the good-to-evil story will continue to inspire.

– Associated press