‘Tommy Boy’ ‘Dynasty’ Actor Brian Dennehy Dead at 81

– Brian’s daughter, Elizabeth, just posted about his father, saying, “It is with heavy hearts that we announce that our father, Brian, died last night from natural causes, not related to Covid. Beyond life, generous to a fault, a proud and devoted father and grandfather, he will be missed by his wife Jennifer, family and many friends. “

Brian Dennehy – the veteran actor whose career spanned 5 years on stage and screen – died … TMZ learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us that Dennehy died Wednesday night in Connecticut … we are told that he passed on natural causes and had no official autopsy.

The actor’s career began in the ’70s with a flurry of guest roles in TV shows such as “Kojak,” “M * A * S * H,” “Lou Grant” and “Dallas” … before landing the recurring role of 1981’s “Dynasty.”

That’s why he played a huge role in the film’s breakout next year – playing Sheriff Teasle on Sylvester StalloneThe Rambo action will be, “First Blood.”

He will star in many films in the ’80s and’ 90s, including “Silverado,” “Cocoon,” “The Belly of an Architect,” “Best Seller,” “Presumed Innocent” and “Romeo + Juliet.”

Brian’s most famous comedy role came in 1995, when he played Big Tom Callahan in the classic Chris Farley-led laugh-fest, “Tommy Boy.”

In recent years, he voiced the Django character in “Ratatouille” and appeared on the hit show, “The Blacklist.” All in all, he has nearly 200 film and television credits to his name … and he won a Golden Globe for Best Actor in 2001 for the TV movie, “Death of a salesman. “

Dennehy is also a accomplished theater artist, winning 2 Tony Awards for Best Actor … the first for “Death of a Salesman” a year before her TV role, and the second for ” Long Day’s Journey Into Night “in 2003.

In fact, the last time we saw him in 2013, he was in L.A. made a play … and he had some good jokes.

Brian is survived by his wife and 5 children. He is 81.

RIP

