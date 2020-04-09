Tommy Lee on Motley Crue’s summer time stadium tour: “Everything is nevertheless go”

Tommy Lee says that Motley Crue’s highly expected comeback tour is even now on observe, irrespective of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Crue will head out on the highway throughout North The us with Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts this summer months for a 30-day stadium tour.

The demonstrates will mark the first time that Lee, Vince Neil, Mick Mars and Nikki Sixx have performed live together considering that New Year’s Eve 2015.

Talking to Billboard, the drummer suggests: “Everything’s nonetheless a go. We’re all in regular interaction. Nikki and I have been in several generation conferences.

“You are talking many stadiums, so it’s like two little ones in a sweet retail store placing collectively some thing folks are going to stroll absent from declaring, ‘Are you fucking kidding me?’ That is our mission ideal now, and it’s definitely headed in that path.”

Lee adds: “By the time all this fucking apocalyptic bullshit is in excess of, I think everyone’s heading to be in a genuinely fantastic temper to go out and have the fucking very best time ever.

“I actually do. I hope anyone stays inside, and we can get a fucking grip on this and get again to men and women getting their normal lives.”

The stadium tour will kick off at Jacksonville’s EverBank Discipline, Florida, on June 18 and wrap up at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on September 5.

Very last thirty day period, Motley Crue introduced a lyric video clip for their 1985 typical Property Sweet Household to encourage supporters to seem following by themselves through the COVID-19 lockdown, expressing: “Crueheads. We’re all in this collectively.

“Please observe the suggestions in your region. Social distancing will necessarily mean we kind this out as before long as achievable. Continue to be protected out there and make absolutely sure to wash your hands and most importantly, remain House Sweet Property. Appreciate to you all. #BeatTheVirus.”

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts tour

Jun 18: Jacksonville EverBank Discipline

Jun 21: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Jun 23: Kansas Metropolis Kauffman Stadium, MO

Jun 25: St. Louis Busch Stadium, MO

Jun 27: Minneapolis U.S. Financial institution Stadium, MN

Jun 29: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN

Jul 02: Cincinnati Great American Ballpark, OH

Jul 03: Cleveland FirstEnergy Stadium, OH

Jul 07: Miami Challenging Rock Stadium, FL

Jul 09: Orlando Tenting Earth Stadium, FL

Jul 11: Charlotte Financial institution of The usa Stadium, NC

Jul 14: Arlington World Existence Subject, TX

Jul 15: Houston Moment Maid Park, TX

Jul 19: San Francisco Oracle Park, CA

Jul 23: San Diego Petco Park, CA

Jul 25: Phoenix Condition Farm Stadium, AZ

Aug 09: Atlanta SunTrust Park, GA

Aug 11: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Aug 13: Buffalo New Era Field, NY

Aug 15: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA

Aug 16: Pittsburgh PNC Park, PA

Aug 18: Milwaukee Miller Park, WI

Aug 20: Detroit Comerica Park, MI

Aug 22: Washington Nationals Park, DC

Aug 23: Flushing Citi Field, NY

Aug 25: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Aug 28: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Aug 30: Denver Coors Subject, CO

Sep 02: Seattle T-Mobile Park, WA

Sep 05: Los Angeles SoFi Stadium, CA