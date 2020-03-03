[TOMMY LEE To DONALD TRUMP: ‘What The F**k Is Wrong With You, Dude?’]

MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer Tommy Lee has reacted to President Trump hugging and kissing an American flag at the once-a-year Conservative Political Motion Convention.

Immediately after ending his speech at CPAC 2020 on Saturday (February 29), Trump made the decision to lovingly caress and kiss the American flag that was on phase whilst mouthing the terms, “I appreciate you, newborn.”

On Monday (March two), Lee shared video of the weird instant on his Instagram account, and he wrote: “Wtf is wrong with you dude?” He also included the facepalm emoji.

Lee has continuously voiced his displeasure with Trump, including final August when he implored the president to “wake the fuck up” soon after he blamed the Dayton and El Paso mass shootings on video clip video games and psychological illness.

In December 2018, Tommy referred to the 45th U.S. president as an “asshole” and labeled his supporters “dumbasses.” A calendar year previously, he referred to as the president “a fucking idiot” and explained the men and women who voted for him are “dickheads.”

Right after Trump was elected president in November 2016, Lee expressed his disbelief on Twitter, creating: “What the real fuck is taking place?”

In November 2018, Tommy lambasted Trump for blaming California’s wildfires on very poor forest management. “Can you be anymore insensitive you fucking moron” Lee tweeted.

Lee, alongside with the rest of MÖTLEY CRÜE, is planning to hit the road this summer months as component of “The Stadium Tour” with DEF LEPPARD, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS. The trek will kick off on June 18 in Jacksonville, Florida and will mark CRÜE‘s to start with live dates given that wrapping its 2014/2015 farewell run. The band toured with POISON again in 2011 and DEF LEPPARD teamed up with POISON for a string of highway dates in 2017 — but the impending jaunt marks the initial time all 4 acts have strike the road collectively for an prolonged tour.