Tommy vs. Jerry: The Huge Hot Dog Rivalry in Elizabeth, New Jersey

ELIZABETH, New Jersey – Like the old cat and mouse cartoon, friendly rivalry continues in Elizabeth, New Jersey, where Tommy and Jerry have fought for decades and crowned themselves as two of the best hot dog spots of State.

“Everyone loves hot dogs. But it’s very unique here in Elizabeth. We have these two hot dog places in competition. 70 years of Jerry. 50 years of Tommy,” said David Strochak, director of Elizabeth Avenue partnership.

In one corner, at Tommy’s, customers can enjoy their giant Italian hot dogs served with their famous freshly cut fried potatoes in a cup.

“We are famous for the Italian hot dog that comes in a round loaf called pizza bread with onions, peppers and potatoes. It’s great and it’s a complete meal all to it. alone, “said Tom Parrinello, owner of Tommy’s.

For Cynthia Haze, a Tommy client who grew up in Elizabeth, NJ but no longer lives in the area, a weekly road trip to the stand is a must.

“I’ve been coming here since I got to eat a hot dog. It’s a taste you can’t resist. I love them. And their potatoes are to die for,” said Haze.

At the other corner, at Jerry’s hot dogs, customers can’t help but mention the homemade chili pepper that adds a unique flavor and sets Jerry’s hot dogs apart from Tommy’s.

“Everyone comes here for our homemade chili. We bought the recipe from the first owner and our hot dogs have a wink. It’s the same product all these years,” said Miguel Patrikios, owner of Jerry’s.

“I’ve been coming to Jerry’s hot dog stand since I was 8 years old. It’s not the hot dog that makes it so good, it’s the chili that is fantastic,” said John Barra, a customer of Jerry’s hot dogs.

For David Strochak, choosing a favorite between the two is almost impossible and recommends anyone interested to visit Elizabeth and have a taste test.

