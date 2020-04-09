Tomorrow night, Carl Bart will play an exclusive solo set

Carl Barat “The Libertines” will perform an exclusive solo set during the first-ever “Zoom” competition that takes place BrewDog tomorrow night (April 10).

In response to the coronavirus blocking, the beer company and pub began hosting events at its BrewDog Open Arms virtual pub, using the Zoom video and conference call service.

Tomorrow’s show will start at 6pm and will be titled “Punk O” Clock session ‘. Famous first-time hosts Tim and Jandle will be approaching the evening, which will feature a quiz and BrewDog news from the co-founders.

Barât is now announced as a special guest of music for the session and he will perform an intimate concert program during the Zoom conversation.

Access to the play and the Punk O session will take place in the first phase when it is being serviced, so BrewDog asks those interested to join the queue at this large link long enough before it starts at 6pm tomorrow.

Late last month, Barat participated in a series of Kraken readings organized by Kraken. The internet series saw a number of celebrities reading excerpts from a number of marine literary classics.

As a result of the video, Barre read 20,000 Jules Verne under the sea, and he was smoking and doing various accents.