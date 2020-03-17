Tomorrow’s legends proudly present “Romeo V. Juliet: Dawn of Justice.”

Brandon RouthFoto: Dean Buscher (The CW)

This is what is happening in the television world on Tuesday, March 17. All the time East.

The best choice

Legends of tomorrow (CW, 9 p.m.): The real significance of today’s episode of Tomorrow’s Legends has little to do with this point, but the point should be the same: Man knows how to name an episode, huh? Here’s the teaser for “Romeo V Juliet: Dawn of Justice”.

(By the way, if you don’t want to know what the aforementioned significance is, go to regular coverage.)

This is a hell of a headline episode (especially for a DC show), but the real reason for tomorrow’s favorite Legends to pick a ball is the latest broadcast from Brandon Routh’s Ray Palmer and Courtney Ford’s Nora Darhk. as part of regular casting. Both Ford and Routh have been excellent in the series, and especially since Routh has been in a steady position since the beginning, so the true “separation is so sad”. Allison Shoemaker thinks he can see his keyboard with tears.

Can you bend?: Yes. You can watch the first four seasons in the US on Netflix. As for the current season, most episodes are available through CW Seed; They are also available through Amazon, iTunes and other similar services.

Constant coverage

Flash (CW, page 8)

This is ours (NBC, 9 a.m.)

Wild card

Supermarket Stakeout (Food Network, 10.00 am, premiere of the second season): It’s a strange time for a show where chefs park outside a grocery store and negotiate for their shopping bags. Alex Guarnaschelli is home to no one, and probably no one will eat a single meal of three bags of ramanen, a loaf of dried beans, and a single toilet paper on the shelves.

.