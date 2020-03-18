Tomorrow’s sentimental legend honors TV’s most cynical love story

Brandon RouthFoto: Dean Buscher (The CW) TV Review All our TV reviews are in one place.

If you really love the characters, don’t they deserve a great ending?

It will be interesting to see how the movie “Romeo V. Juliet: Dawn of Justice” plays when it ends today. Do we remember it ourselves or will it be linked to the earlier episode? In many ways, this watch feels like a part of the second part, cute and disinterested sentimental coda, a little more impatient, a little more daring than its predecessor. Parker’s Cul-De-Sac. “In this way, it reminds me of a farewell story with another notable legend – the crossover of Crisis in Infinite Places and the presentation of the book” Beebe The God of War. ” came second in the form of strange legends, and this episode is exactly the same – last week came to an end. “The dawn of justice” is just a sad, farewell farewell.

It does not stumble. However, they are insignificant (and do nothing to diminish the charm of the episode), and this excellent watch is likely to be two and a half times greater than the distance. If this happens, there will be a long farewell with Courtney Ford’s Nora Darhk and Brandon Routh’s Ray Palmer (especially the latter), and all these minor flaws will be less important.

There is no disruption this week, but the story of the season continues the same way, a search for Charlie-approved fate (sorry, this is MacGuffin talking in advance) brings non-book club members. team to Shakespeare’s London. Even by Legends standards, it is often a pretty obvious excuse for a particular destination; a long-standing friendship show between Sharlie and Shakespeare, saying he didn’t want to be named. There are also a few scenes between Astra and Coin Maker that seem to get more and more important (and it seems that Pensieve has an infernal version.) These scenes are a bit resonant with the main story line, which Constantine wants to rewrite with Astra. life means separating him from his family (coin Maker growing him). Just as Ray’s inexperienced bachelor party drinks beans to legends, we move Mick along the storyline, and then he speaks to Mona from the heart, telling him that he thinks he’s a father figure. In short, good things.

But the real story here is a farewell to Ray Palmer, who manages to connect with the past and the future. It is a vintage legend story that basically screws things up. There is a big brawl where Ray’s ATOM costume rockets across the room and a friend hits him as a result of his team’s bachelor party being so drunk. nuts and wasted time Nate accidentally replaced William Shakespeare’s team instead of naked things, and members of the book club suddenly changed the titles they read to Romeo V. Juliet: Dawn of Justice. (It just shades with pleasure.) And how is it resolved? Not Ray, but with the spirit of Ray Palmer. The episode shows how it started and how it will last, even when Sweet Ray Ray is no longer bending around the Waverider, hoping for some team-building training.

Even this is not a true story line. Though clever and thoughtful, all Shakespeare products are just a means to an end, a way to connect one great love story to another. It is harder to imagine the intimate friendship between Nate Heywood and Ray Palmer than to cling to the romance of it all. This is not strange; no sexual intercourse. It never happened. Ray / Nate’s friendship has been unusual with two people who are always openly enjoying each other, talking about their feelings and having no quality to show love, always happy and encouraging each other to be better . . You can never fall in love with your friends without having to be traditional romantic. They are bros, pure and simple, and it’s almost romantic.

“This is a strange thing with friendship. It starts because you need each other and then you do it right and you help each other grow, you need each other less. “What the book club did for those ladies, and Nate and Ray did it for each other. But that’s one. kind of – some points in this episode seem to be the story for the writers and those at home. Draw a line at the beginning of this review – “If you really love the characters, don’t they deserve a great ending?” – Shakespeare’s progress and breaking the ATOM costume. is a convincing argument and a message sent by the writers directly to us. Take Nate and Ray, saying, “It does, but I love you.”

Writers of the Legends of Tomorrow embraced one of the biggest romance tropes to Nate Heywood’s airport and set off one of the softest boys on TV and the cleanest bomber. Ray and Nora made the last happy gift that Romeo and Juliet have ever won. (They also gave Nora a pony.) And gave the audience a horrible hour, giving them a terrific character and a great chance to say goodbye to the performance. To Ray Palmer and Green Water. Waverider won’t be the same without it.

Critical observations

Another week where quotations are included is also useless. An incredible quote episode.

So … build a Constantine / Zari / Nate love triangle?

Episode MVP: A silver medal for Nick Zano, a victory for the big Brandon Routh, who hit one of the parks on each stage. I hope we see her (and Courtney Ford) in the Arrowverse from time to time, but I can’t wait to see what both of them will do next.

Moments of crying: Basically everything Routh did; The whole balcony sequence, bidding farewell to Gideon, Mick got up and made green juice and enough glasses for everyone.

Why not fuck?: Giving sex firefighters a lot of dialogue without any reason.

Read this week: "Nora and I are going to Bermuda-Bahamas."

Gideon, what is the most methane moment ?: The whole episode is a meta commentary. Riverdale time slot reference if you have to choose. No, wait, you have to ask Nate why Mercutio is not steel again.

Season Five Episode Title: 7. Miss Me, Kiss Me, Love Me 6. Get acquainted with the legends. 5. One Head of the Period. 4. Mr. Parker's Cul-De-Sak. 3 and 2 (tie). Kill something and Mortal Speech. 1. Romeo V. Juliet: The dawn of justice.

This week's legends in the form of a Crazy Ex-Girlfriend song. Here is Shakespeare.

