Tompkins Cortland Community College is expanding grant funding to help students learn online

Posted: Apr 17, 2020 / 10:38 AM EDT / Updated: Apr 17, 2020 / 10:38 AM EDT

DRYDEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – For years, the Tompkins Cortland Community College Foundation has received grants to help students pay for accident damage such as medical needs and air travel. Now, more money will be expanded to include emergency medical expenses; namely those related to the University’s transformation as external learning in response to COVID-19 disease progresses.

This money, which will now be known Getting Help, founded by former College Commissioner and community leader Beverly Baker. His small generosity over the years has helped many students and families, allowing them to attend their school and work for a better future in times of difficulty. While the Helpline must be there for students with medical and transportation needs, it is expanded to include the technology needed for online learning, such as computer tablets, internet connection, and special educational needs.

Existing Tompkins Cortland students need financial assistance to make adjustments to the new technology that external education can apply for via email by the Vice President of Student Affairs at VPSS@tompkinscortland.edu.