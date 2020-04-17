Tompkins County Department of Health warns that coronavirus could be exposed to Lansing Mirabito drug

Posted: Apr 16, 2020 / 02:29 PM EDT / Updated: Apr 16, 2020 / 04:55 PM EDT

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Tompkins County Department of Health is warning people about a site where a worker has successfully tested for a coronavirus.

The Department of Health said an employee at the Lansing Mirabito Convenience Store, located at 32 Peruville Road in Lansing, tested positive for COVID-19. The virus can occur in two stages of the worker’s life:

Thursday, April 9 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Friday, April 10 from 2 pm to 6:30 p.m.

If you are a customer at the store during these days and times, the Tompkins County Department of Health encourages you to try it on the Cayuga Health site, located at The Shops and Ithaca Mall. The position is open from 10 am to 3 pm, Monday through Friday. Must register first by calling (607) 319-5708, or by visiting CayugaHealth.org. You must be evacuating your home 14 days from the last day to be in the App Store.

If you turn on the oil or go to the Dunkin Donuts drive-thru, you will not need an inspection, the Department of Health said.

“Through a thorough examination of nurses, we decided that to minimize further disclosure, we encourage people to consult the patient for community action, to look after her, and to leave her alone even if if they do not show symptoms, ”said Frank Kruppa, General Manager.