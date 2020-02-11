Tones and I live criticism at Laneway Festival Melbourne 2020

Punters who were at the Laneway Festival 2020 caught Tones And I at a crucial moment. Not that life has been quiet for Melbourne’s songwriter Toni Watson, who switched from busking in Byron Bay to an international chart winner in “Dance Monkey” a few years ago. But after her triumphant homecoming at Laneway Melbourne, it was hard to dispel the feeling that she will soon switch from daytime slots to headlining slots that are booked for larger stages further away from home.

Tones – who won the Best New Australian Act at the 2020 NME Awards – isn’t a pop star (yet) and she seems to prefer it that way. Tones shows what she learned on stage in the streets of Byron Bay by playing on her keyboards alone, playing loops and layering sounds. When she frees herself from her instrument, she whirls uninhibitedly across the stage, smiles and waves at the players.

Photo credit: Martin Philbey / Redferns via Getty Images

Tones is a songwriter who draws on practical experience and often explains the stories behind her songs before performing them: she tells Footscray Park that Johnny Run Away was inspired by a friend who was rejected by his family when he was came out gay, and the chorus of ‘Dance Monkey’ adjusts to the requirements of drunk passers-by who were placed on her when she was busy. When Tones presents her songs, it feels less like a performer trying to fill the air with practiced banter, and more like an artist who wants to show her fans where she comes from, even if the impending fame bridges the gap between them threatens to enlarge.

In addition to the songs from her debut EP “The Kids Are Coming”, Tones adorns her set with cover versions of Chet Faker and Alphaville (their festival rendition of “Forever Young” is not as complex as that for posterity on Triple Js Like A received version, but it is undeniably soulful and brings a powerful amount of singalong). She also plays ‘You’re So Fucking Cool’, a track that falls straight into the line of pop songs about hating the party: think of ‘Here’ by Alessia Cara, ‘Royals’ by Lorde or even ‘I’ Don’t Care ‘. by Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran. A song that has not yet been released, it sounds slightly shortened; The bridge and the final chorus that you expect never come. The accompanying backstory, which begins with a teen wolf actor approaching confused tones at a Los Angeles house party and ends with a retreat and UberEats, is more than enough to inspire tones and the song for the crowd ,

Photo credit: Mackenzie Sweetnam / Getty Images

‘Dance Monkey’ was recently voted the fastest Australian song to hit the billion mark, and just yesterday it became the first Billboard top five hit written by a woman alone for over eight years. The song’s success was astronomical, but familiarity brought contempt, and Tones has since seen the cruel side of fame. In a Facebook post last November, Tones celebrated multiple victories at the ARIA Awards, but was also shocked by the online hatred she received (including death threats). At Laneway she seemed to confirm this by opening her set with the emotional, also unpublished ballad “Can’t Be Happy All The Time”, in which she sings of isolation and loneliness.

Photo credit: Martin Philbey / Redferns via Getty Images

More recently, however, Tones said she currently feels empowered and is investing her energy in anti-bullying lobbying. And as she set off for “Dance Monkey” in front of the thousands who gathered in Laneway, the impetuous reaction of the audience wiped away all the remaining pieces of cynicism and negativity. The crowd seemed to know that we were experiencing a hit at its peak – although Tones And I at Laneway made it clear that she had more in her future.