Toni Collette is grilled in Knives Out Deleted Scene

It’s hard to say anything bad about knives out. Rian Johnson’s curvy, dark comedy delivers a crisp screenplay and nifty performances, making it one of the best films of 2019. If there’s criticism, it’s just that the film is so full of talented actors that you want it , You could spend more time with everyone. It’s the rare case where you actually wished the movie was longer to enjoy the murderer’s talents gathered for the movie.

Fortunately, we have deleted scenes that we can look forward to from the Blu-ray release of Knives Out. The first will be broadcast exclusively on Entertainment Weekly. The scene shows Toni Collette’s lifestyle guru Joni Thrombey, interviewed by Daniel Craig’s private investigator Benoit Blanc.

The scene deals with Jonis lifestyle brand Flam, a not so subtle piece about Gwyneth Paltrow’s goop empire. From the movie we know that Joni stole $ 100,000 from her father-in-law / murder victim Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) and that he was planning to cut her off. What we didn’t know was how much Flam tried to stay afloat.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kLrU2P4lBT4 (/ embed)

In the clip, Benoit tells Joni that he tried her Snail Jelly Moisturizer, which gave him a rash. After googling the stuff, he discovers many people complaining online about skin rashes from the product. Flam is broke and the only thing that kept him alive was money from Harlan. As Benoit says, “When good people are desperate, things go bad.”

As for the other cut scenes, Johnson said to Pajiba, “We didn’t cut a ton out. I usually cut a lot while I cut. So it was just a few scenes … there was one related to Toni Collette’s character that was only a secondary level for their possible motivations (for murder). We realized halfway that we didn’t really need it, so we removed them. “

What makes the film so satisfying and relevant is the fusion of a classic unit with a modern sensibility. Knives Out has the structure of a crime thriller and deals with current issues such as immigration, inequality in wealth, political divide and class struggle.

Johnson said of the characters: “They are caricatures in the same way as the characters in a clue game, except for the modern types. So you have the internet troll and you have the lifestyle guru – that was a world that struck me as very funny. And then we have Toni’s daughter, Meg, who is the eternal student of the liberal arts, right up to the conservative asshole. It’s about creating a number of suspects and using them as a real cross-section of society. “

If you haven’t seen it yet, Knives Out will be available on VOD on February 7th, followed by a Blu-ray and DVD release on February 25th.

