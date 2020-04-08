Toni Preckwinkle: COVID-19 filling 50 percent of Stroger Healthcare facility beds, and ‘crunch time’ still a thirty day period away

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said Wednesday 50 percent of the patients at Stroger Clinic are staying dealt with for coronavirus, and the county’s funds encounter an uncertain long run simply because of attempts to stem the distribute of the pandemic.

Although the county faces “tremendous economic issues,” Preckwinkle would not say if that would necessarily mean layoffs for any county staff.

“Crunch time for us I imagine is May possibly, and my monetary employees is doing work really hard to figure out where we are fiscally and what projections are for income and fees and past,” Preckwinkle mentioned.

The county’s flagship healthcare facility at present has 200 patients and about 50 % are remaining handled for the virus, Preckwinkle claimed all through a conference phone with the Countrywide Affiliation of Counties.

“I can’t inform you irrespective of whether any of people, or all of them, are insured either in non-public insurance policy or by way of a Medicaid expansion application or Medicaid alone, but 50 % of our individuals in the hospital at the minute are COVID-19,” Preckwinkle explained. “The impact on us is very substantial and, of program, the governor has said that we haven’t arrived at the peak still in phrases of what he expects in Illinois.”

That perception into what’s likely on at the clinic came not prolonged soon after Preckwinkle declared she will be self-isolating until finally the conclude of the week following a member of her stability detail tested constructive for coronavirus.

Preckwinkle joined a couple of other county executives about the state for the phone, which centered on how counties are responding to the pandemic.

In the connect with, Preckwinkle talked about the county’s wellbeing treatment reaction as perfectly as the impact on the county’s funds, noting the freshly introduced community relief initiatives to enable little firms.

About 65% of the county’s revenues are “economically delicate,” including the income tax, the board president claimed.

But methods already taken have set the county budget in a far better situation than most, Preckwinkle mentioned, fundamentally creating the county “the nicest residence on a negative block.”

“We’re extremely mindful of the really serious affect a economic downturn will have on our spending plan,” Preckwinkle mentioned. “We’ve skilled big shortfalls in the earlier, as nicely as extraordinary losses of revenue. We have generally made the hard conclusions to meet our fiscal obligations and we generally will. This has been a pretty hard month but we are mounting to the challenge.”

The board president explained that there is “a terrific deal of volatility in the bond market” which is of problem to county officers who are checking the scenario closely, Preckwinkle explained.

Preckwinkle said the county’s main money officer and his staff are attempting to decide the all round influence the pandemic will have on the county and hope to have budgetary projections by the close of the thirty day period.

Cook dinner County Board President Toni Preckwinkle retains a information convention to discuss about how the county will aid businesses strike tricky by coronavirus containment endeavours previous thirty day period.Brian Prosperous/Sunshine-Instances file

The county has reserves to include costs for a very little in excess of two months, but Preckwinkle mentioned, “clearly when the overall economy falls off a cliff, even folks who have the proposed reserves are challenged.”

The board president stated her staff members is assembly later on Wednesday to chat about what they see in advance of the county fiscally.

As for layoffs, Preckwinkle explained the county won’t have “sufficient reserves to maintain all of our staff members on without end so the issue is how extended is the shelter-in area buy [going to] go on, and then what is our fiscal predicament.”