“Tonight Show” and “Late Night” stream hours before they air on NBC

Jimmy Fallon in “The Tonight Show”.

If you’re struggling to keep up to date with NBC’s nightly programming, you’re in luck: The network is reported to be streaming new episodes of The Tonight Show and Late Night on its new streaming service, Peacock, during prime time.

The two shows will stream new episodes on Peacock from 8pm. and 9:00 p.m. EST every week from July. The NBC broadcast network then broadcasts the same episodes three and a half hours later.

“While NBC managers are not (yet) talking about their thinking behind the move, NBC’s affiliated TV stations, which pay substantial fees for rights to NBC programs, are unlikely to love the idea of ​​two major nightly programs being available first Stream the audience, ”reports Vulture.

Perhaps the “Late Night Early” feature is therefore only available in the Peacock Premium tier of the streaming service, which is free for authenticated cable subscribers and for those without a cable subscription for $ 4.95 (or $ 9.95 without ads) ) is available.

It’s an unprecedented move, and at least one competing network manager was surprised at Vulture. “The numbers will be the same,” he told the publication. “It seems like the right idea to me, but I don’t know if it’s the right shows.”

