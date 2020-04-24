Tonight the Deftones’ Chino Moreno airs live

Chino Moreno, frontman of the Deftones alt-metal fashion show, announced that he will be performing live tonight.

He will take over the official Twitch Deftones channel for the DJ set, which will take place at 7pm ET, 10am ET, and British fans will have to catch up by 3am on BNT.

The movie takes on #Deftones @Twitch tomorrow at 7pm PT / 10 PM ET for a live set Friday night. Keep an eye on https://t.co/PuCswLzwxg.

📷: Mitch Lowe

– Deftones (@deftones) April 23, 2020

He is not the first member of the band to play DJs on the channel, and follows in the footsteps of keyboardist Frank Delgado (who also compiled a list of Spotify songs from his tracks) and bassist Sergio Vega.

Deftones recently confirmed to fans that they are still mixing their long-awaited album despite being blocked.

Posting on Facebook, drummer Abe Cunningham admitted that it was difficult for the band to get a record due to the coronavirus outbreak, but moved to reassure fans of its progress.

“We wanted to let you know about our album and we’re mixing it up now. Given the current situation, finding people in the same room was quite difficult, we can’t,” Cunningham said in a video for fans.

This comes after frontman Chino Moreno recently discussed the early stages of a new album and compared it to the classic LP “White Pony”.

Cunningham also revealed in February that producer Terry Dates had returned to the helm of the record, previously working on Deftones’ second album “About the Fur” (1997), as well as “The White Pony.” He has also produced material for the likes of Bring Me The Horizon, Slayer, Slipknot and Limp Bizkit.