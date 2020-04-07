Tonight’s Pink Moon will be the biggest Super Moon of the year

Americans across the country can take a welcome break from coronavirus confinement as the super “pink moon” soars to the sky on Tuesday night. According to EarthSky, it will be the largest super moon of 2020.

This full moon coincides with the perigee of the moon. The moon will appear larger at the point closest to the earth in the orbit of the moon. When the full moon at 10:35 pm. Tuesday east, just 221,851 miles from Earth.

Have a question for #Moon? Our experts have the answer. https://t.co/qMM57mYVQx

— NASA Solar System [@NASASolarSystem] April 7, 2020

According to Jacqueline Faherty, an astrophysicist at the American Museum of Natural History, despite its name, the moon does not actually turn pink. Monica is associated with the spring season, she said, a wildflower native to North America called moss phlox that blooms in a beautiful pink color.

“They are one of the earliest widespread flowers of spring, and thus the first full moon in April named,” Faherty told CBS News. “It’s hard to say when the naming took place. It comes from the Native American tradition.”

The pink moon can be seen around the world if the weather allows. Most of the world is trapped in their homes because of the anti-corona virus that was introduced to stop the spread of the virus, but Fahti said she had a great opportunity to “recognize the universe and herself.” She said she believed she was.

She made some suggestions to those interested in seeing the phenomenon on Tuesday night.

“Another great thing about the full moon is that it’s rising all night,” she said. “It rises in the east and sinks in the west, so it crosses the sky for you. If you are in an apartment and are not, or cannot, go out, Find the direction you are facing … I hope the moon will be visible to you somewhere in the evening. ”

“If I can get out for a while, I definitely recommend watching the moon rise,” she added. The moonrise that occurs when the sun goes down occurs around 7:05 pm. on Tuesday.

“Catching the moon passing through the local landscape can be dramatic and simple and stunning [and can be displayed completely safely].” I recommend setting up with loved ones [and maybe their favorite current drink glasses] an hour ago and watching the Super Moon rise above your horizon. ”

. [TagsToTranslate] supermoon 2020