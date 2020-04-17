Tony-Award winning actor Brian Dennehy Age 81

Brian Dennehy was in his late 30s when he finally scored on a breakaway, thrown to Burt Reynolds and Kris Kristofferson in the 1977 film Semi-Tough. The project paid him $ 1,000 for 10 weeks of work. Dennehy told the New York Times in 1989, “I think it’s all about money in the world.” I had a simple goal: to make enough money to send my kids to college, through the best colleges. “In the 43 years that followed the previous performance, Dennehy has exceeded expectations: he has won 2 Tony awards, won six Emmy nominations, and participated in more than 180 awards. working across stages and screenings.He passed away on Wednesday at the age of 81, his daughter Elizabeth publicity for advocacy.

“It’s heartbreaking to announce that our father, Brian, died yesterday from natural, non-Covid-affected events,” he wrote. guilty, happy and devoted husband, his wife will remain Jennifer, family and many friends. ”

Born in Connecticut on July 9, 1938, Dennehy grew up on Long Island and attended Columbia University. He wants to be an actor; his father, a columnist for the Newspaper, thinks law is a better option. In 1999, Dennehy said “Everyone raised in the first or second generation knows that you have to prepare the ball for the field.” Acting is not possible. “

He joined the Marines Corp. at the age of 21 and went on a tour of duty in Vietnam in 1960. He told the Times in 1989, “I made that furniture.” My wounds were caused by burns and my knowledge of Vietnam was a lie. I have no war to speak of. When he returned, Dennehy found work as a bartender, truck driver, and trader. He called him a bestseller as an actor. “I learned what a truck driver is, what a fireman is, what a salesman is thinking. I have to live in those jobs, not just pretend, ”he said.

Dennehy begins performing on the stage, where the agent sees actor-general Anton Chekhov’s Ivanov and sets his sights on movement. In the years that followed Semi-Tough, Dennehy guest-starred on a number of series, including Kojak, MASH, Knots Landing, and Dynasty. But his real movie broke out in 1982 when he was acting as an unqualified officer. Sylvester Stallone in First Blood, the first Rambo.

“It took a long time to shoot because of the weather, but when it came out, it exploded,” Dennehy said of the film in an interview with A.V. Club 2018. “It’s big. He was a great success for Stallone. … People want to see movies because goddamn. “

The ’80s was a big time for Dennehy on the big screen. After the First Blood he appeared in Gorky Park, Cocoon, Silverado, and F / X. He went on to major roles and, like Gene Hackman‘s part in the Hoosiers. Not that Dennehy wants to lose a part: “If I were a producer and had a choice between him and me, I’d hire him every time,” he told the Times in 1989. “Once you’ve reached the stage this ball game, you don’t have the luxury of cheating. I can’t be mad because Gene Hackman got Mississippi Burn. You can’t see better performance. I idol Gene Hackman. not a star, not a personality as well Jack Nicholson, but it raises the issue of being an ordinary man in a completely different situation. “

