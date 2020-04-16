Tony Award-winning actor Brian Dennehy Died At Age 81: NPR

Brian Dennehy, known for his portrayals of characters created by Eugene O’Neill and Arthur Miller, died at the age of 81.

Brian Dennehy can go from vicious intimidation on film to weak and weary on stage. The actor died yesterday of a cardiac arrest. His family says his death was not related to COVID-19. He was 81 years old.

Dennehy had a vast and varied work. On screen he was known for his roles in First Blood, Cocoon, and Tommy Boy. At the theater, he garnered widespread acclaim for his portrayal of the beloved Willy Loman in the 1999 Broadway revival of Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman. That performance remained one of the Best of His Best Actor Tony. He got the other in 2003 for his portrait of family patriarch James Tyrone at Eugene O’Neill’s Long Days Journey at Night.

Brian Manion Dennehy was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on July 9, 1938, and grew up on Long Island, New York. He was wide-eyed and wide-eyed and played high school football, but was also in love with theater. As an Irish Catholic, he didn’t see much of the future for himself when he acted until he saw Marlon Brando on the Waterfront. “For the first time when I saw that picture, I realized that there were people in the business who looked like me, and who sounded like me. And who came from places I came from,” he said in an interview with WHYY’s Fresh Air in 1999. “Before that time, acting was like ballet – something I could appreciate but never considered myself part of.”

On stage, Dennehy was a revered actor, particularly in the Chicago theater scene. His two Tony Award-winning performances began at the famous Goodman Theater, where he also performed in Samuel Beckett’s Last Tape. On Broadway, his credits include Translations, Love Letters, and Inheriting the Wind.

Earlier in his career, Dennehy was not serious about his roles – nor was he afraid of that. “I had kids,” he said in a New Air interview. “I had kids who were ready to go to college, and I knew I had a responsibility – which I didn’t resign – to make sure they had a good education.” Dennhey said that his wide range of roles on television, acting in everything from Dynasty to M * A * S * H ​​to Just Shoot Me, has helped him become a more efficient player. Dennehy has worked throughout his life, most recently appearing in the television series The Blacklist, as well as the upcoming independent film Driveways.