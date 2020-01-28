Tony Bellew, Kell Brooks trainer, argues over comments

World Boxing News 28/01/2020

Rob Mark Robinson

Former cruiserweight world champion Tony Bellew had an unfriendly exchange with Kell Brooks coach Dominic Ingle on social media.

The back and forth came after Lawrence Okolie dropped his “Ingle’s Pringles” bomb and then ended the debate.

Okolie originally replied to WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman, confirming that Yves Ngabu had tested positive for a banned substance.

In response, Okolie said his ironic piece before Bellew expressed his own opinion.

“Bomber” had said it was not the first failed test from the Ingle gym before being asked why this could be the case.

Ingle then interfered by telling Bellew to “deal with his brain before he spoke” shortly thereafter.

Things then turned when Bellew decided to discuss going on with another dose of his honest opinion.

“I didn’t really say what I think, Dom. I only suggested what I actually saw! I could say more and share second-hand information, but I’m not such a person,” said Bellew.

“You did a good job with some of your fighters, but don’t make a mistake, the foundations were laid long before you,” he added.

It wasn’t long before Ingle Bellew made it clear when they should meet in person.

TO MEET

“Tony remains an expert on what you know what Tony Bellew is,” said Ingle. “I’m sure you would even win an argument with yourself.

“Hopefully @EddieHearn invites you to Sheffield and you can contact me directly.”

When Bellew ended the compromise, she agreed that they should personally clear up their differences.

“Why do I have to put you in the cathedral? Incidentally, this is not an argument, because I do not do something online.

“However, if you have a problem with something I write or say, please let me know when you see it. I am sure it will be sooner or later.”

He is currently training Kell Brook to return to action in Sheffield on February 8th. The couple could be in the same room next week.

Bellew usually works in matchroom shows for Sky Sports and may then have the opportunity to finally clear the air.