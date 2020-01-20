Tony Bellew predicts Makabu vs. Cieslak’s vacant WBC clash

Phil Jay 01/20/2020

Tony Bellew knows everything about Ilunga ‘Junior’ Makabu after spending his most famous night with the Congolese puncher in May 2016.

World Boxing News was allowed to be on the ring that night when Bellew defeated Makabu in three rounds. “Bomber” got off the screen to destroy the dangerous rival at his beloved Goodison Park Stadium, home of the Everton Football Club.

It only took seven minutes and twenty seconds.

Much has been said about that night on Merseyside since then, but it just seemed like it didn’t matter who was in the opposite corner. Bellew was just on a mission.

Almost four years later, Bellew is now happily retired. Makabu didn’t look back. Six breaks after seven wins tell their own story.

Makabu is now close to making history by hosting a world championship match in Kinshasa for the first time in over 45 years.

When Makabu directed “The Rumble in the Jungle” in 1974 when Muhammad Ali shocked George Foreman, he had the opportunity to follow in great footsteps on January 31.

The 32-year-old is fighting with Michal Cieslak for the vacant WBC cruiserweight championship, exactly the belt Bellew claimed on his sacred lawn.

It seems to be a fairly balanced competition on paper. Makabu is more experienced than the undefeated Pole, who gets his perfect run with 19 fights.

Victories over Youri Kalenga and Olanrewaju Durodola have drawn the division’s attention. Cieslak is considered a live challenger.

But Makabu will be confident with the home advantage.

Bellew has nothing but respect for the man he squeezed so hard into the ring and then hugged.

Therefore, the Liverpooler went to meet his old rival when it came to his opinion on the fight.

“Junior Makabu is a brilliant fighter,” said Bellew exclusively for World Boxing News, “He has done very well for me since his loss.

“I only wish him all the best for the future. I really hope that he will become world champion!

“It’s going to be a tough fight against Michal Cieslak. With the last victories, I’m making Illunga a little favorite,” he added.

Cieslak didn’t take it easy to get to the top. The 30-year-old struggled with greats like Shawn Cox and ex-world champion Francisco Palacios early in his career.

The Radom-born puncher offers to extend the Polish love affair with the £ 200 division. His country has produced defending champions such as Dariusz Michalczewski, Tomasz Adamek and Krzysztofs Włodarczyk and Głowacki.

Whoever has the edge later this month, maybe Bellew would assess his chances of a comeback – who knows?

