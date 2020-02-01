Tony Bellew shares the SCARY GAUNT photo at 175 weight fights

Phil Jay 01/02/2020

Lust Lawrence Lustig / @tonybellew

It was never a secret that Tony Bellew was close together in the light heavyweight division at the time. The man, who fought as a heavyweight during his amateur years, chose a surprise run at 175 for his 2007 pro debut.

In the beginning, boiling out was a decision for “The Bomber”. With the intention of rising to and above cruiserweight later in his career – which he eventually did.

But only those who were close to him at the time really knew that the horror that Bellew had to go through to earn £ 175.

At the beginning of his career, apart from a tester for his first pro-outing, the “luxury” had to fluctuate a little before titles were at stake.

With 177 goals for his second and third fight, Bellew prevailed against Paul Bonson in Bolton in 2008 with 184. This must have been a relief for Bellew at that time.

However, it was only a short pause. The pious Evertonian would return to 178 and below just three months later. A trend that continued until December this year.

At the end of 2008, the pressure to gain weight was already taking its toll and Bellew prevailed in his next three competitions with 184, 189 and 184.

At the end of 2009 came the news that the 11-0 win had been waiting for. That a title was in sight and on the horizon.

Bellew quickly prevailed against Martial Oleme and in March 2010 went under 175 for the first time in his career for Atoli Moore.

A Commonwealth clash with Bob Ajisafe lurked, but it took six months for the title fight to enter the ring.

Amazingly, Bellew scaled the same 174 (plus change) as for Oleme when he came to a unanimous decision in Mayfair. The Liverpooler had his first belt.

There were two defenses in the Echo Arena, and Bellew kept to the limit. It seemed like he had found a foolproof way to reach his unbearable target weight.

Over the next two years, as the opponent’s caliber increased, it was clear that Bellew was struggling.

A defeat against Nathan Cleverly and a draw against Isaac Chilemba were clear warning signals for Bellew. But when the call came from incumbent WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman (who took on the role due to an illness his father Jose would never recover from), Bellew had to go looking for the ultimate glory again.

Bellew worked her way up to the mandatory WBC candidate and competed against Adonis Stevenson. He knew it was probably too far to do that weight again.

If you look at the photo that Bellew shared, it’s clear why. He was 185 pounds at the time and looked as if he had lived in a hunger camp. It was not good.

When Bellew relived the pain, he said, “The last time I made £ 175! I took this photo three weeks before I left for Canada to take on Adonis Stevenson!

“I lived in Jersey City, NY for a month before the fight. I had 10 pounds to go in this photo!

“I woke up and sent this picture to the woman after asking me how the weight was doing?” My answer was “Great Luv”

“Oh well, everything is good, it will end well.” As I said, abs are overrated. “

Bellew plowed into battle with the coveted green and gold belt in her head and had nothing to give. Held in seven rounds in Quebec City, Bellew promised never to undergo this torture again.

CRUISER WEIGHT

Moving to 197 pounds proved to be a feat when Bellew settled down with a cozy 199 pound cruiser weight.

A world title later and Bellew was able to make millions against David Haye in a heavy double slip.

So if Bellew were to change anything in his excruciating six-year run, you’d have to ask the retired commentator.

Judging from the split image, it brought back painful memories.

