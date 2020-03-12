Tony Braxton asks her fans something simple amid the coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info

As you already know, the World Health Organization has already stated that coronavirus is a pandemic, as the virus is spreading at a really fast rate worldwide. Many people are going crazy these days, and panic and fear are starting to get a lot of people these days.

People need to remember to avoid the crowds, stay clean and also avoid other sick people to protect themselves and everyone around them.

Tony Braxton also shared a tip for her beloved fans and followers on her social media account.

Amo I love you all, but please wash your hands. #crown 🙏🏾 (@ iamwill.johnson), “Tony captioned the video she shared on her social media account.

Someone said: ES YES !!!! I also have no intention of spraying people with disinfectant spray! “And another follower posted this:” It was just so crazy to me that Coronavirus needed people to start washing their hands. “

One fan said, “The dishwasher’s bottle is rye!”, And someone else wrote, “I’m angry that he is in harmony unless he sounds like a good Baptist mixed with a small church of the Lord.” in Christ. & # 39;

Another installer on Instagram tweeted, “We can talk about how successful that church applause is!” And someone else also talked about the video: “I love this.” “I forgot what the name of the gospel song was that he tried to do that.”

A few days ago, Tony shared another video on her social media account, but that one had gone crazy with many of her followers.

He was advertising hemp products in the video, but what scares the fans is the red makeup he is wearing.

This isn’t the first time Tony wears this makeup, and most of her fans aren’t really here for that. Some people even said she looks sick with the red around her eyes.

Post Views:

0 0