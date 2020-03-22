‘Tony Cascarino, Jack Charlton and the Pope’ seems like the get started of some elaborate, and most likely offensive, joke.

And it sort of was, as former Republic of Ireland supervisor Charlton poked pleasurable at the player who was at fault for his side’s Earth Cup exit at Italia ’90.

And we located this gem of a story from Weekend Sports Breakfast host Tony Cascarino about a journey to the Vatican in Rome to meet up with the Pope.

It led to one particular of the Eire gamers striking up a surprise bond with the late Pope John Paul II, which arrived again to bite him later on on.

Here’s Cas with the total story:

Asked by Laura Woods if he’s ever fulfilled any famed folks, Cascarino replied: “Yes, I have met the Pope!

“We went to the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican and it was really humorous due to the fact Jack Charlton was there and when Jack first noticed the Pope he reported to us: ‘Hey, I’m a lot more well known than him.’

“But what not a whole lot of persons know is, Pope John Paul II was a semi-expert goalkeeper, so he finished up acquiring a chat with Packie Bonner about goalkeeping.

Packie Bonner was a 1-club participant for Celtic and ended his career with 80 Republic of Eire caps

“So we’re in the Sistine Chapel and we’re chatting and all laughing watching Packie and the Pope speak about goalkeeping, and you could explain to they were mainly because of what they had been carrying out with their palms.

“Anyway, we performed Italy in the quarter-finals of the Environment Cup we lost 1-, and Packie Bonner has created the blunder for the purpose.”

The Irish put up a very good struggle in Rome and dominated the opening 30 minutes towards an Italy aspect that showcased Paolo Maldini, Roberto Baggio and Carlo Ancelotti.

But the hosts scored what turned out to be the winner towards the operate of engage in in the 39th minute, with Bonner pawing at a speculative, but sweetly-struck, shot from Roberto Donadoni and leaving the aim vast open for Salvatore Schillaci to slot dwelling.

Packie Bonner made the penalty help save towards Romania that place Republic of Eire via to the quarter-finals at Italia 90, but then endured a blunder in the upcoming spherical

Cascarino continued: “In the dressing room following the match Jack Charlton thanked us all, and his last words and phrases were being: ‘We’ve experienced a wonderful Environment Cup, we have experienced a good time, go and have terrific holidays…’

“… ‘Oh and by the way Packie, the Pope would have saved that!’”

And the amusing detail is, in his key, he likely would have.

Inadequate person.