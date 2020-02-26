tony-cascarino-‘not-convinced’-by-frank-lampard’s-management-just-after-bayern-munich-defeat-and-reveals-‘spikey’-phonecall-from-chelsea-legend

Tony Cascarino has criticised Chelsea boss Frank Lampard and states he is ‘not confident by his management’ immediately after the Blues had been ruthlessly dispatched by Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Lampard’s men have been place the sword in brutal trend on Tuesday night in a 3- defeat to the German giants at Stamford Bridge.

The hosts set up a decent battle in the 1st-50 % and experienced a quantity of prospects that weren’t taken, but they had been punished following the split as Bayern unravelled the Blues’ defences and still left their European hopes hanging by a thread.

getty Chelsea have been well beaten by Bayern Munich and encounter a substantial endeavor to change it about in Munich

Lampard admitted the defeat was a ‘reality check’ for his facet, whose house report this year is the club’s worst in 34 several years – with 8 defeats from 21 online games at the Bridge.

But Cascarino was a small a lot more brutal in his assessment, chastising the coach for frequently switching his team and for his evident deficiency of defensive know-how.

And he also revealed he has tiffed with Lampard in the previous over his criticism of Chelsea. Back when Lampard was however a player, it appeared he known as Cascarino to problem him more than one thing he wrote in his column for The Moments.

The former Blues striker explained on the Alan Brazil Athletics Breakfast: “It’s an awkward a person with Frank, due to the fact we have experienced words and phrases just before.

“Not lousy, but I experienced a mobile phone connect with and matters were being claimed.

getty Frank Lampard’s initially time as Chelsea manager has been a rollercoaster

“If I’m becoming brutally trustworthy, I have normally observed Frank to be a very little bit spikey with some of the things that you say, and you can be complementary but Frank usually takes it a little the improper way.

“I’m not certain by his management at moments this 12 months, mainly because I do feel it’s an quick justification just to go youngster, youngster – he’s modified that workforce a hell of a great deal.

“I never like the Kepa concern. He deserved to get dropped, but holding him out of the staff – I’m not so certain that’s a excellent choice.

“You have to display loyalty to players occasionally, even immediately after a lousy recreation.

“But it’s happening all over the pitch, everywhere has been improved, everyone has been modified all-around. It is really difficult to guess Chelsea’s XI and that tells you in some way that Frank is spinning plates around his group.

‘Frank Lampard could be sacked if Chelsea never earn any of their subsequent 5 games’, promises Perry Groves

“We’re offering him the gain of the question mainly because he’s new to this function of a Premier League supervisor and Chelsea have been in a extremely tough situation where by there’s been a good deal of change and no buying power.

“But what I see, just look at the games they’ve missing, the sum of games they’ve missing and the aims-in opposition to column – that tells you a big story, that they can’t defend pretty well.

“I can’t see [how that can improve] unless you obtain new players, but you’ve also bought to look at your process.”

