Tony Cascarino questions Gareth Bale’s desire to play football as a star, although Real Madrid will return to Tottenham in January

Tony Cascarino believes Gareth Bale should have cut his wages and forced Real Madrid to move.

Bale has been linked to a Spanish club exit during the January transfer window, and his relationship with manager Zinedine Zidane is notoriously frosty.

Getty Images

Gareth Bale did not move from Real Madrid during the transfer window

Tottenham is believed to have made a late attempt to sign the Welsh international, but he was probably unwilling to cut his weekly wages by £ 500,000.

Cascarino said at the weekend sports breakfast: “I’m currently questioning Gareth’s hunger for football because if you’re 30 and almost 31 and you’re abroad and not playing, the club has made it clear that they want you outside. Just go play soccer somewhere else.

“Reduce your wages and play soccer. I want to see if he has the same motivation, the desire to be as good as possible and to show that he can just leave Madrid and come back and still be a great player.

“Ronaldo did that. By the way, he left Madrid at a much older age and still went to Juve and still got goals.

Gareth Bale doesn’t mind being called “The Golfer”

“I’m looking at Bale and I think why didn’t you take this step forward?” If Real Madrid wants you to be at the door and wages are too high, tell them “I’m making a cut.” I want to play for whoever, Manchester United, Spurs. I would like to play football. I will not sit on this bench and wait for you to make a decision about me.

“I just don’t understand why he wouldn’t do that. He has received a king’s ransom and is paid well if he goes somewhere else.

“It’s not like he’s going from £ 600,000 to £ 50,000 a week. I’m told that he loves Madrid. The life of Madrid for his family and everyone. He’s not there to vacation. He’s there to play soccer, so come back and play soccer. “