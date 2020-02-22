[tony-cascarino-stands-by-claims-that-jose-mourinho-is-finished-as-a-supervisor,-just-after-jamie-o’hara-branded-it-‘nonsense’]

Tony Cascarino has defended his statements that Jose Mourinho has been ‘left behind’ by modern day football, following former Tottenham star Jamie O’Hara slammed it as ‘utter nonsense’.

Pursuing Spurs’ defeat to RB Leipzig in the Champions League very last week, the former Chelsea striker claimed the Special One’s philosophy is out-of-date and irrelevant and has now been overtaken by a new breed of attacking-minded soccer.

Without the need of injured strike duo Harry Kane and Heung-min Son, Mourinho has been compelled to slide back into his acquainted pattern of turgid, defensive soccer which has acquired him criticism from enthusiasts and pundits.

AFP or licensors Jose Mourinho is dealing with concerns in excess of his future at the top degree of soccer

“I believe Jose Mourinho has been still left driving,” Cascarino told talkSPORT on Thursday.

“If you search at Jose’s profession in excess of new many years, it’s been little by little likely downward. He’s always received trophies, you can hardly ever deny that, but now I’m seeing a manager who the match is progressively drifting away from.”

O’Hara then hit back at Casc’s ‘disrespectful’ and ‘out of order’ feedback on Friday, and insisted the Portuguese mentor is still ‘one of the finest administrators ever’.

But Cascarino stands by his viewpoint, which rings particularly accurate just after looking at Mourinho’s Tottenham aspect go through a two-1 defeat to Chelsea in their critical best-four fight on Saturday.

The apprentice became the grasp at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon as Frank Lampard claimed a 3rd win about his previous manager (two times with Chelsea, as soon as with Derby).

The Blues’ victory – which was additional commanding than the scoreline recommended – also saw Lampard turn into the 1st ever manager to do the league double about a Jose Mourinho staff.

At the whole-time whistle, Tv cameras captured Mourinho offering Lampard the barest of handshakes right before quickly heading down the tunnel, which led to supporters questioning the embellished coach’s upcoming at the prime stage of soccer.

Prior to the recreation kicked off, Cascarino responded to O’Hara and defended his view.

“Let’s get a single factor distinct, the Jose that arrived to England with Chelsea in the early 2000s is not this Jose,” he said on the Weekend Sports Breakfast.

“I acquired a large amount from Jose, the way he did tactics, formations, how he established his group up to quit the opposition, I applauded him.

“The variance is, I never see that Jose today and to say I’m currently being disrespectful, I chortle, mainly because Jamie, you’re talking about the supervisor who has been the most disrespectful of all supervisors.

“He referred to as Arsene Wenger a voyeur and a expert in failure!

“I know you’re a Spurs guy and you’re going to be faithful, but the detail I was conversing about on Wednesday following the Leipzig video game – I think Jose bought that so completely wrong.

Jose Mourinho offered quite little in tactics yesterday – I feel he’s been still left powering, claims Tony Cascarino

“You can argue that their two most effective players are out, but that is a shallow argument.

“Coaches have a 25-gentleman squad and are compensated to make decisions and get players to participate in in position and and do a job for you, but that wasn’t the situation.

“Jose looks quite happy now to go: ‘I’ll convey to all people, I’ve received these two out, it is an complete disaster’. He’s just deflecting away from the issue.

“It’s only an opinion, it is my impression and Jamie’s acquired his belief, which is fine.

“I see it differently, while. Yesterday’s man? I want Jose to prove to me that he’s not.

“What we saw from Ateltico Madrid this week towards Liverpool was a one particular-off, we just never see that much anymore, all teams are dominating with attack-minded soccer.”

