Tony Ferguson is advised by a reporter mid-interview that UFC 249 has been cancelled

Dana White did all he could to make UFC 249 occur, but it was at some point out of his hands.

“Today, we obtained a get in touch with from the best degree you can go at Disney, and the greatest degree at ESPN … and the powers that be there requested me to stand down and not do this party [next] Saturday,” White told ESPN.

Dana White teased the chance of UFC 249 getting put on a private island

White experienced previously said he was securing a private island to host a string of UFC gatherings.

He was heading to fly fighters in to this secret island to retain UFC 249 alive and following Khabib Nurmagomedov pulled out of his principal party with Tony Ferguson due to the fact of vacation constraints out of Russia, Justin Gaethje stepped up to the challenge.

Ferguson was continue to executing press for the function as just lately as currently and, sad to say for him, a reporter had to crack the information to him mid-job interview.

Ferguson’s reaction to the Orange County Sign-up is equally spectacular as it is textbook Ferguson.

getty visuals

Tony Ferguson is likely to continue to keep coaching and eagerly await his future possibility

“Oh wow,” Ferguson mentioned, adopted by silence. “Oh, nicely. I’m however likely to educate.

“I’m absolutely sure it’s for a superior rationale. Let us be genuine. I obtained to maintain the religion.”

“Every single time I wake up in the early morning, when I do my work, say my prayers and I do [stuff], I hug my small boy … whew … kiss my spouse. I just – maintain performing what I’m carrying out. What am I gonna do?”

It’s hard to tell when the world is going to regain a semblance of normality with lockdown actions in influence for the greater part of the environment.

How does that result a fighter like Ferguson? The indefinite suspension of UFC events will put some occupations on hold, but no one can pause Ferguson.

“The frequent is points are constantly gonna improve,” Ferguson claimed. “The variable is how am I gonna react to it?

Getty Photographs – Getty

Khabib vs Tony Ferguson was established to happen on April 18, but has now been cancelled for a fourth time

“So we could throw that variable, little one, and we make that the frequent. Which is why I’m gonna maintain smiling, I’m gonna continue to keep schooling, and you know what? I’m gonna put on some muscle.

“Dude, I’m skinny. I’m gonna place on some muscle mass. I’m gonna consider my most effective, I’m gonna do it, I’m gonna test my best. If I tumble, I’ll get back up.”

El Cucuy is definitely a glass fifty percent comprehensive type of man.