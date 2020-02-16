[tony-fernandez,-five-time-mlb-all-star-shortstop,-dies-at-fifty-seven]

Shortstop Tony Fernandez, a 5-time All-Star who is the Toronto Blue Jays’ all-time leader in hits and game titles performed, died Saturday at the age of 57.

The Blue Jays verified his dying Sunday, calling Fernandez “one of our club’s most celebrated and revered players.

”Tony remaining an similarly indelible mark in the hearts of a technology of Blue Jays fans in the course of his 12 unforgettable seasons with the staff. His impression on the baseball community in Toronto and across Canada is immeasurable.”

Fernandez experienced been working with kidney ailment and suffered a stroke, according to Hector Gomez of Deportivo Z101.

Fernandez was signed by the Blue Jays as a teenager out of the Dominican shortstop hotbed of San Pedro de Macoris.

He assisted the Jays achieve the playoffs for the very first time in franchise history in 1985 and was named an All-Star for the first time the next time.

A smooth fielder, Fernandez won four consecutive Gold Glove awards at the place from 1986-89.

He was also concerned in 1 of the most important trades the franchise ever built when he and to start with baseman Fred McGriff went to the San Diego Padres in trade for next baseman Roberto Alomar and outfielder Joe Carter.

Fernandez played two yrs for the Padres and yet another for the New York Mets just before returning to Toronto in a midseason trade in 1993 and assisting the Blue Jays gain their 2nd of back again-to-again Environment Sequence titles.

Following leaving Toronto as a free agent at the conclusion of the ‘93 period, he ultimately returned for a 3rd stint with the club in 1999 — when, at 37, he turned an All-Star for the fifth time.

In addition to the Blue Jays, Padres and Mets, Fernandez also performed for the Cincinnati Reds, New York Yankees, Cleveland Indians and Milwaukee Brewers in the course of his 17-12 months major league vocation. He concluded with two,276 hits, 246 stolen bases and a .288 batting normal.

Study extra at usatoday.com.