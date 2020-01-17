Tony Goldwyn quoting Fitz scandal lines will make you faint! – Up News info

% MINIFYHTML2c99620ae7d95c72bedcbaa11b09b02b11%

To make Tony Goldwyn do you remember your iconic scandal lines?

It is almost two years ago that the powerful ABC drama officially came to an end. However, we still clearly remember the great moments of the Shonda Rhimeswith show

That is why it was not surprising when Morning pop was co-hosts Lilliana Vazquez, Scott Tweedie Y Victor Cruz He tested Goldwyn’s memory during his Friday visit to the show. In an attempt to see if the Divergent Actor President Fitzgerald had removed “Fitz, quot; Grant III from his system, the POTM let the hosts round him a” Fitz or False, quot; “play.

“So, let’s read some rules for you and tell us which lines were Fitz lines or if they were fake lines,” Vázquez explained to Goldwyn, who is now playing The Heritage on Broadway. “Anyone in the world. They can Being Fitz, they can be anyone in the world. “

“Okay, do I have to identify who they really are?” Goldwyn asked nervously.

While Tweedie said yes, Vazquez promised that “they would take it easy”. Although the POTM did not have to be easy for the trio in the Scandal alum, because it correctly identified many lines.

However, he hilariously confused Olivia Pope’s line with his own.

“& # 39; You are my whole life. I can’t breathe because I’m waiting for you & # 39;” Tweedie read when Goldwyn looked at her confidently. “You own me. You have me under control. I belong to you. “

“Oh my God! I remember exactly that scene, quot; Kerry WashingtonThe old co-star has responded. “Yes, that was the scene of the rose garden, where I was very troubled and had a great fight with Olivia outside the White House.”

When he POTM The hosts tried to tell him it was wrong, he folded and informed them that this appointment was a trick question. According to Goldwyn, the two characters had very similar lines in that fighting scene.

Nonetheless, scandal We had seven seasons, so we are still pretty impressed.

For the entire “Fitz or False, quot” game, including Goldwyn that channels Fitz to Vázquez, watch the clip above!

Watch Morning pop Monday to Friday at 11 AM