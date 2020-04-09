Tony Iommi: I’m in touch with Ozzy each individual working day

Tony Iommi states he’s been in consistent get in touch with with his aged Black Sabbath bandmate Ozzy Osbourne recently owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ozzy had been thanks to fly to Switzerland this month to go through remedy for his Parkinson’s disease, but with US states and Europe presently in lockdown, the vocalist was pressured to postpone the excursion.

Speaking with Birmingham Are living about what he’s been carrying out all through the lockdown, Iommi suggests: “I’ve washed the automobile, cleaned the garage out, accomplished all all those tiny work that you realise required executing, just like all people else.

“Maria and I have been binge-looking at Tv set, as well – we’ve been performing Ozark and Boardwalk Empire – and I have been actively playing guitar. It is a bit like becoming on tour without the need of obtaining out to engage in. You are caught in the home just about every evening.

“Neighbours have dropped a observe via the door asking if I want any searching. They are seeking out for the lousy aged sod!

“I assume this has brought us all closer. I’m even in touch with Ozzy every single working day as he gets more than his have wellness problems in Los Angeles.”

Iommi is currently holding an on-line auction to raise funds for Birmingham’s Heartlands Clinic Charity.

The sale is now stay on eBay, and incorporates a signed Epiphone SG, a signed Supersonic Years box established, various signed variations of The End set, and a signed duplicate of the Dehumanizer CD.

The guitar arrives with a scenario, picks, a pack of Iommi’s particular strings, a letter of authenticity and photograph of Tony with the guitar.

Bid on the Heartlands medical center auction.