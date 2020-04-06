Tony Iommi launches charity auction to assistance Birmingham clinic charity

Tony Iommi has released an auction to increase cash for Birmingham’s Heartlands clinic charity.

The Black Sabbath icon exposed his programs above the weekend, declaring he was just about to announce An Night With Tony Iommi celebration when coronavirus struck.

He added: “Now as all charitable functions have been cancelled, I needed to nevertheless do anything to assist. So, I’ve put a few factors together of my very own up for auction. All the income elevated will go to the Birmingham’s Heartlands healthcare facility charity.

“Please! I hope that you can assist – they really do require our guidance. Without the need of these medical professionals and nurses, what would we do? We owe them so much.”

The auction is now live on eBay, and features a signed Epiphone SG, a signed Supersonic Years box established, several signed versions of The Stop established, and a signed copy of the Dehumanizer CD.

The guitar will come with a situation, picks, a pack of Tony’s personal strings, a letter of authenticity and photo of Tony with the guitar.

Bid on the Heartlands hospital auction.

Past 7 days Iommi’s outdated Black Sabbath bandmate Ozzy Osbourne revealed he was because of to fly to Switzerland this thirty day period for therapy for his Parkinson’s illness, but the strategies are on keep even though the earth specials with the coronavirus pandemic.

The vocalist shelved his 2020 North American tour so he could make the excursion and go through treatment which was scheduled to take amongst six to 8 weeks.

