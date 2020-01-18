Tony La Russa accused of stealing signs

NEW YORK – Three-time World Series manager Tony La Russa stole signs from opposing MLB teams using a camera-assisted system in the late 1980s, retired star Jack McDowell claimed on Friday.

McDowell told WFNZ radio in Charlotte that the Chicago White Sox had a system in place by La Russa that could steal signs from rivals set up in Comiskey Park, the team’s home stadium.

“We had a system in the old Comiskey Park in the late 1980s,” said McDowell. “The Gatorade sign in the middle had a light. There was a toggle switch in the manager’s office, and (a) the camera zoomed in on the catcher. ‘

The allegation comes at the end of a week that high-tech signal theft has become a bombshell MLB scandal that led to the dismissal of three major league managers over four days.

La Russa, who was unanimously inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014, retired in 2011 after leading the St. Louis Cardinals to the World Series title and is now a 75-year-old advisor to the Los Angeles Angels.

McDowell never played under La Russa when he made the White Sox, the club that fired La Russa in 1986 before McDowell arrived in late 1987. He moved to Chicago in 1994 and had enough time to familiarize himself with the existing systems.

“I’m going to whistle that now because I’m sick of this crap,” said McDowell. “Tony La Russa is the one who put it in … He’s still in the game and earns half a million dollars, you know? Nobody’s going to go after it. It’s just that this stuff is getting old when they attacked certain guys and let other people off the hook. “

McDowell, 53, was a triple all-star whose career lasted from 1987 to 1999. In 1993 he was elected along with the White Sox as the Cy Young Award winner of the American League and later promoted to the New York Yankees, Cleveland Indians and Angels.

McDowell claimed that the planned starting place for the game the following day would be in the White Sox manager’s office, watching the enemy catcher’s signals as shown in the camera, and using the light on the Gatorade shield to signal White Sox batters, until Chicago moved to a new baseball stadium in 1991.

“I’ve never said anything about the old system we had because I didn’t know if there was one or not,” said McDowell. “There were rumors that we had one, but it wasn’t as outside as the first one.”

Active Houston Astros 2017 players, who are at the center of the scandal surrounding the signs, have yet to be punished, but club members in other roles have been disciplined or abandoned before they could take such steps.

