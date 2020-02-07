Tony Mokbel’s nephew escapes prison term

Drug officer Tony Mokbel’s nephew escaped to prison after winning an appeal against his arms and traffic crime punishment.

Anthony Mokbel may serve his sentence in the community, but was warned that he had no chance.

The 24-year-old son of Tony Mokbel’s brother Horty appealed for an eight-month prison sentence for keeping an .32 caliber unregistered and loaded revolver in his Melbourne suburb and driving it several times when he was suspended.

Anthony Mokbel has escaped from custody. (AAP)

Judge Michael Tinney found on Friday that Mokbel’s crimes were not serious enough to justify the prison and instead sentenced him to an 18-month prison term.

“If you violate this order, come back before me. You don’t want to see me again and I don’t want to see you again,” said the judge.

“Break that command and you go to jail.”

It happened after Mokbel’s lawyer Lee Ristivojevic claimed that her client had bought the gun for protection and had driven four times in August and September last year because of his work as a worker when he was suspended.

Mokbel was arrested for driving offenses in October, and after a police search of his home, the unregistered weapon and a small amount of cannabis were exposed.

He was also accused of refusing to give the security codes to the officers for two cell phones that they had confiscated on the property.

Ms. Ristivojevic said Mokbel pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and learned his lesson.

He could not go to prison because he was primarily responsible for repaying mortgages in his parents’ house, the lawyer said.

She also scolded the “inflammatory” media coverage of the Mokbel family and unsuccessfully attempted to issue an order to ban media coverage for part of the appeal.

It happened after Mokbel’s psychologist told the court that press attention had previously resulted in him being beaten so badly that he suffered seizures.

Ms. Ristivojevic also did not cause Judge Tinney to withdraw from the appeal because his brother and co-judge Andrew Tinney were involved in proceedings against other members of the Mokbel family.

Judge Michael Tinney confirmed Anthony Mokbel’s intense media scrutiny based on his last name on Friday, but said it was irrelevant to the appeal.

“You were not charged with your name. You were charged with violating for committing it,” said the judge.

“What story would we read in Herald Sun or Age (if not your name)?

“I am not dealing with a drug lord. I am not dealing with your uncle. I am not dealing with your father because of one of his sins.”

Judge Tinney divided Mokbel in half for a $ 1,000 fine for cannabis possession, noting that the original sentence was outside the maximum available for the offense.

Mokbel must do 250 hours of unpaid community work as part of his community correction order and cannot commit any further violations.

The judge also prohibited him from driving for three months until May. Mokbel’s previous 12-month license lock expired in April.