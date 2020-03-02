[Tony Romo agrees to new offer with CBS that will fork out him an approximated $18 million a calendar year, make him TV’s highest-paid out analyst]

It seems that the Tony Romo sweepstakes have finished with him being at CBS right after all, and with him placing outstanding deal information alongside the way. Andrew Marchand of The New York Article claimed Friday that Romo’s agreed to a offer that will pay him about $17 million for every 12 months:

Breaking: Tony Romo and CBS have agreed to a offer that will make him the greatest NFL analyst in Television set record in a offer that will shell out him all over $17 million per period, according to resources. Tale up soon. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) February 29, 2020

Update: In a piece Monday on CBS’ present to Peyton Manning, Marchand revised that quantity upwards to $17.5 million in salary, $18 million like benefits, and described that the contract is for 10 yrs.

As discussed previous March when Romo was reportedly in search of a $10 million a yr offer, that alone would have been more than enough to make him the maximum-paid out analyst in any sport in television history. So a noted $18 million a yr deal places him perfectly into initial area. But it’s comprehensible why this happened, with ESPN eager to improve the discussion close to Monday Night time Football and reportedly supplying Romo $10-14 million annually. It seems like there was an ESPN-CBS bidding war right here, and CBS arrived out on top rated. And as for every John Ourand of Sporting activities Small business Journal, preserving Romo (who’s drawn a large amount of praise for his get the job done as a NFL analyst so much) is maybe also anything CBS did to present their extended-expression dedication to the NFL (their NFL contract expires soon after the 2022 year):

Romo deal is explained as very long phrase. It shows CBS’s determination to the NFL, as these negotiations warmth up. — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) February 29, 2020

No matter of the motivation, this absolutely suggests that Romo will be sticking all over on CBS’ top rated broadcast team (in which he’s presently paired with Jim Nantz) for a even though. And it usually means that ESPN will have to look in other places if they really prepare to adjust their Monday Night Soccer booth.

