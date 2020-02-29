[Tony Romo agrees to new offer with CBS that will pay him an believed $17 million a calendar year, make him TV’s best-paid analyst]

It appears that the Tony Romo sweepstakes have finished with him keeping at CBS right after all, and with him setting amazing contract data along the way. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported Friday that Romo’s agreed to a offer that will pay back him $17 million per 12 months:

Breaking: Tony Romo and CBS have agreed to a offer that will make him the greatest NFL analyst in Television set history in a offer that will pay him about $17 million for each period, according to resources. Story up soon. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) February 29, 2020

As reviewed very last March when Romo was reportedly trying to find a $10 million a 12 months offer, that on your own would have been adequate to make him the maximum-paid analyst in any activity in tv history. So a claimed $17 million a yr offer puts him effectively into initial place. But it’s comprehensible why this happened, with ESPN keen to change the dialogue around Monday Evening Soccer and reportedly providing Romo $10-14 million per year. It sounds like there was an ESPN-CBS bidding war in this article, and CBS arrived out on top rated. And as per John Ourand of Sporting activities Enterprise Journal, keeping Romo (who’s drawn a large amount of praise for his do the job as a NFL analyst so considerably) is perhaps also some thing CBS did to exhibit their lengthy-expression dedication to the NFL (their NFL agreement expires immediately after the 2022 time):

Romo deal is explained as extensive expression. It shows CBS’s dedication to the NFL, as people negotiations warmth up. — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) February 29, 2020

Regardless of the inspiration, this certainly signifies that Romo will be sticking about on CBS’ prime broadcast group (where by he’s at this time paired with Jim Nantz) for a while. And it implies that ESPN will have to search in other places if they actually program to transform their Monday Evening Soccer booth.

