Tony Romo looks at Madden’s money and more as NFL TV’s hottest free agent

If Tony Romo turns his well-earned reputation as the NFL’s Nostradamus, he will see a future filled with historically enormous payoffs, one blurred only by the name of the payer.

Romo, who has gained virtually nothing but kudos for appearing on the CBS NFL booth, is about to become a free agent and reports continue to filter out about the type of looting to be made inside. Regardless of the final amount, become the highest paid sports broadcaster in history, with Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports reporting that ESPN is preparing to offer him an annual salary of $ 10 million to $ 14 million in neighborhoods to leave. CBS. And Andrew Marchand of the New York Post also said Sunday that ESPN is expected to go “all in” for Romo.

For any network, but especially for ESPN and Disney, for which such an expense would be a simple sofa change, the investment would be worth it. ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” television shows have been struggling, at least in terms of internal or non-monetary, since Mike Tirico and Jon Gruden left. Jason Witten’s experiment failed badly, and while Booger McFarland was an improvement, the cast (with Joe Tessitore) didn’t click with the viewers.

With Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth and Fox, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, Romo’s signature would make sense if ESPN hopes to move into the Sunday afternoon market sometime with ABC and Romo games crowded. roles in the cable network. Romo is in the final year of a three-year contract that pays him about $ 4 million a year, and Front Office Sports says CBS has the right to match ESPN’s offer. By comparison, John Madden, during his heyday in the 1990s, made $ 8 million a year – about $ 14 million in today’s dollars.

At the moment, the good options beyond Romo simply do not exist. Peyton Manning rejected the opportunity to switch to the football broadcast with Fox and ESPN. can it change if Eli Manning no longer plays in the NFL? Drew Brees, who turns 40 on Wednesday and can become a free agent, didn’t decide whether to return for the 2020 season, and ESPN reported on the weekend that he had received calls from what Adam Schefter said was “at least one non-ESPN network “to investigate availability and interest.

“Drew has not spoken to them or anyone about new opportunities,” an anonymous source told ESPN. “Until the next season is decided, he will not be involved in any discussions about or considering new opportunities.”

As for Romo, though, there is a big warning. Would he have the same chemistry as anyone else with Jim Nantz? Nantz probably does not have the credit he deserves for Romo’s success, as with Michaels and Buck. In some ways, finding the right player is more difficult than landing on the right former athlete. Could Romo find the same easy relationship with someone else?

Maybe not, though it’s definitely a special talent. While Romo was still the Dallas Cowboys’ head coach, Nantz and Michaels had a discussion about which NFL player could make the best analyst. As Nantz told reporters last year, everyone said he had a man in mind.

Come to find out, everyone was thinking about Rhodes.

