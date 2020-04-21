Tony Spell wanted to attack by bus

A provocative Louisiana pastor who allegedly faces criminal charges for backing up his bus in a way that intimidates a protester has Roy Moore in its corner.

Pastor of the Church of St. Tambrea Tony Spell has been disappointed by the parody of the corona and the numerous accusations of illegal behavior for which he violated the orders of the Governor. John Bell Edwards (HEY). Spell continued to pack his church with hundreds of churchgoers on Sunday.

Jeff Waterbridge, one of the representatives representing Spell, has reportedly entered into a COVID-19 contract. That means Roy Moore, the well-known former Alabama leader and former Senate candidate, will defend Spell for a spell. This is because Spell is being asked for a new aggravated assault charge due to Sunday’s incident shown in the video below.

Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Friday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck. Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Friday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck.

The bus stopped just a few meters from where the protester was standing. .BRProudNews https://t.co/npGRnH3xPl

– Harrison Golden (@harrisongolden) April 20, 2020

Moore is a member of the shepherd’s legal team.

Chief of the Central Police Roger Corcoran he said, according to the Washington Post, that Spell was “trying to hide behind the first amendment.”

“No one asked him not to preach the word or to preach a service. We’re just asking him to follow the order given by the governor and the president, to put it on social media or on FaceTime like other churches, but he refused to do so, “Corcoran said, adding – even more annoyingly – that Spell He said he had been infected with HIV, had been treated for cancer, and had asked people with coronary artery disease to come to his church, where he could treat them.

“It simply came to our notice then. It’s a huge health risk, “said Corcoran.

Spell reportedly claimed in a text message that the protester in the video had been protesting outside the church for more than a month now. He suggested that he take matters into his own hands because the police would do nothing about it. Spell said he hit the brakes when the bus overturned because the collision was a “waste of time”.

“I approached a man who verbally attacked my wife and little girls. He is a predator with a middle finger against the women of my church. What would you do to a man like that? “Spell asked.

Spell also questioned the transition to an online service as “there are treatments, signs, miracles, some things that go together in the church that can’t be done in a live stream.”

In late March, Spell made national news because he refused to comply with Governor Edwards’ orders limiting the size of personal gatherings.

“It simply came to our notice then. “They will put their hands on the sick and heal,” Spell told local subsidiary Fox WGMB. “When paramedics can’t get there, when the authorities can’t get there, the Holy Spirit can get there, it will make a difference in someone’s life.”

Spell also explicitly denied concerns about the need for medication if someone in his church fell ill with COVID-19. “I will deal with this by stretching out my hands and praying for them and dependent on God to heal their bodies,” he said.

One of Spell’s parishioners reportedly died of coronavirus, but later said it was a “lie.”

One month ago, Chief Corcoran said that Spell “would have his day in court where he would be held accountable for his reckless and irresponsible decisions that endangered the health of his church and our community.”

“This is not a matter of religious freedom and it is not about politics,” Corcoran said. “We are facing a public health crisis and we expect our community leaders to set a positive example and follow the law.”

Spell said he had no plans to comply with the governor’s orders – “Because the Lord told us to (ignore).”

