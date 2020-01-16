Too Faced owner says goodbye to her sister after criticizing Nikkie’s tutorials for dating as a transgender – Up News Info

Nikkie De Jager recently bravely emerged as a transgender woman after she had kept the secret for more than ten years. The founder of the popular makeup line Too Faced had to fire his own sister because he had hit the Youtuber after the video became viral.

Dani California, Jerrod Blandino’s sister, changed her Instagram biography to say: “Transgender huh? That is not the only thing I LEARN from. “

Called on the statement, he updated it to read: “Let’s be clear, I love trans people and I don’t like someone who lies to hurt others! Period! & # 39;

A message from our founder Jerrod Blandino pic.twitter.com/OdnCT67INK

– Too many cosmetics (@TooFaced) January 14, 2020

Fans continued to swarm their profile and Too Faced social media profiles until they received an apology from the owner of the makeup line.

Jerrod tweeted from the company’s account: “I want to make sure it is understood that, although I love my sister very much, the things she says or does have absolutely nothing to do with me and in no way affect me reflect my opinions, thoughts or feelings, or speak for me or in any way & # 39; & # 39 ;.

He further said: “I have always defended love, equality and goodness in my life and everything I do. I regret the damage it caused. Let know that I am really shocked and disgusted by my recent actions. I do not tolerate this behavior and I am no longer employed by Too Faced. “

Dani’s frustration with Nikkie may be due to an earlier collaboration between Youtuber and the beauty brand. Many fans criticized the quality of the project and Nikki responded by tweeting that the company would have changed the formula of the palette without knowing it.

“At that time I signed my contract with TF because I was naive and didn’t know any better. I finally signed it, it’s my fault, but what I will never forgive is that they have “supposedly, quot; changed the quality of the palette behind my back. Thousands of negative reviews and I had no idea.”

What do you think of this latest drama?

