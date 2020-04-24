“Too hot to handle it” star David Birthvist for what you didn’t see in the villa

Has a healthy dose of escapism ever been more important than it currently is? Television always held a special place in our hearts, but during the lockdown, it picked up the bar. We may not be able to escape to a hot destination with a magnificent beach, but the villa Too Hot To Handle provides all the sun, drama and romance you may want. One particular challenger soon became a fan favorite – not least because of his cheesy, racist and overly bold cream, is David Birthwistle. The local PT in London had a good deal of connections when he was in the villa, only giving the villa a few kisses here and there, but what has happened since leaving the villa and is there anyone special in his life right now? I talked to Bertwisel about his relationship with Lydia, how he got into the show and how it has changed his life ever since.

So what happened to Lydia after the show? Have you kept in touch or have a new person in your life?

Leeds and I are definitely in touch. We talk regularly and we did see you after the show. She holds a really special place for me, but we are not in a defined relationship.

We both had to understand what was going on in the show and we left it and we kept talking. I’m glad I got it in my life.

There were some British boys on the show. Have you stayed in touch with Corey and Kelz since you left the villa?

I thought Corrie was a bit of a solvent, if I’m being honest. Corey is not my guy … he didn’t really buy into the process and didn’t mean to take anything out of it. He was just there to cause trouble, to be a little selfish and to think about number one. I didn’t stay in touch with him after the show.

I’ve seen Kelz since [though], we turned around. We stay in touch and he’s a good guy. He played a good role in being the ‘accountant’ and keeping us all. We’re friends and it’s really nice.

Why did you agree when you signed the dotted line? Didn’t know the idea of ​​the program was that you wouldn’t allow any sexual contact with anyone … so what did you think it was?

The premise wasn’t really sold to us … we kept pretty much in the dark. In fact, I was told it was for a popular streaming service around the world. So I thought it was Amazon or Netflix. The other thing I was told was “Trust us, it will be brilliant. You really enjoy it, just take this risk.”

I’m a positive person and I don’t like drama so much, so being in a show that had the potential to highlight a lot of drama isn’t really me. I just told the producers that I needed reassurance that the point of the show was going to be positive.

As soon as I heard about the spin [once inside the villa] and that there was a non-sexual contact show I was even more on board. I thought it was such a great idea. I feel fortunate to have been a part of something that was intended to make you a better person.

Were there any relationships, flirtations or friendships that didn’t make it to the air?

There are definitely things you haven’t seen. You don’t see a lot of relationships the guys have had. You saw when Matt left and how it affected the group, but you didn’t really get to see his interactions with the team members. Me and he got along so well, we were able to work things out, we developed such a good friendship, and I’m still in touch with him all the time.

Bryce and I both have really good friendships, with Nicole and Chloe. All of these friendships were real and authentic.

How involved are the producers in the show?

Producers have a role in creating a show that people are going to love and watch, but they weren’t so involved with. The relationships that were created, the situations we were in, all these things were authentic. I didn’t tell people to do things and I think that’s why it’s so great to watch.

People spoke from the heart, but if people had to talk to someone [on the production team] they certainly could. Then there was a good support system.

Have you had any site mentors to help you with the emotional side of things?

Yes, we had such great support from Howie Psychologist. He was brilliant. We went through a psychological assessment before going on the show, talking to him and understanding the risks involved, and he was there at any point in the day or night if we had to talk to him about everything that was going on.

Since leaving this area he was still available. We were supported at every stage of the process. I’m surprised they did that a lot, I didn’t expect it.

