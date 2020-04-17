“Too hot to handle” narrator Desiree Burch is the perfect person for the job

Love is Blind has explored the theory that romance can occur without physical chemistry, and is now asking too much of Netflix if a bunch of attractive young singles can give up any sexual contact for $ 100,000. It’s like love is blind with love island, and scattered are you the one ?. Guideing viewers through the hilarious premise is too hot to tell Desiree Burch, a positive sex comedian who is no stranger to extras and messy products.

A native of Los Angeles, he lives in London and works as a stand-up artist. Although she graduated from Yale with a degree in theater studies, Berch soon found more satisfying comedy than writing serious plays. Comedy seemed like the perfect medium to talk openly about her unique kinky work history: When Brech was in her twenties in New York, she worked as a Dominatrix and running a sex phone line.

This experience as a sex worker formed the basis for her 2017 Unf * special showcase, which according to Barch, The Evening Standard was not “just about sex dungeons and skin fools” but about “black women’s stories, sexuality, money, power.” For Berch, the interesting part about being Dominatrix was never the tools or the sex acts, but “the changing dynamics, the relationships between the women who do it, the type of women who do it.”

Comedy Central UK YouTube

Ultimately, Burch explained to Mancunian affairs that “more needs to be done to reduce the stigma of sex work.” But she noted that “we first need to reduce the stigma and shame surrounding the sex itself, and the taboo around it.”

Birch is aware that being so honest about women’s sexual positivity and sexual experiences automatically makes her comedy “politicized” to some people. When she told “Skinny,” “to be feminine, a person of color, bisexual and even a size person if you want to call it that, it gets you into certain political categories” – especially when talking about sex while being all those identities. She then concluded, “I’m a political comic, as much as my personal feels very political at the moment.”

Comedy Central UK YouTube

As a catchy reality show, Too Hot To Handle doesn’t guarantee nuanced conversations about sex, but at least it’s honest about the fact that people enjoy sex a lot, and physical attraction does play a pretty big role in who ends up. (Sorry, love is blind.) As a former sex worker, Birch is probably used to seeing all the different aspirations, so it will be interesting to hear her commentary on how and why contestants are resisting. Or vice versa, why they are not at all opposed, as the trailer shows is too hot to handle. It sure would be a funny and glorious mess, and if Birch’s comedy sets tell us anything, it’s that she’s seen it all before.